How Louisvillians can help eastern Kentucky flood survivors

Kentuckians are rallying together to collect supplies and donations for the survivors of one of the worst flooding events in state history.

Communities were left ravaged following the intense rainfall that swept through and flooded eastern Kentucky last week. At least 35 were reported dead as of Monday afternoon and hundreds more are still unaccounted for.

The recovery process is underway, but more adverse weather is expected in the region this week.

Here’s how you can help from Louisville:

Donate supplies

Several businesses and organizations have set up their own supply drives and will deliver them to eastern Kentucky communities over the next several days and weeks. Please note some locations are only accepting specific supplies. If you’re unsure what to donate, contact the hosting organization before delivering goods.

Suggested donations include bottled water, toiletries, first aid supplies, non-perishable food, diapers, baby formula, gas cards, dog and cat food, tools (hammers, pry bars, utility knives, etc.), work gloves, rubber boots, cleaning supplies, buckets, shovels, N-95 masks or respirators and garbage bags.

Letcher County Flood Relief Amazon list

Kroger – only accepting personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. Drop off at:

9080 Taylorsville Rd.

4915 Dixie Hwy.

Mayor Greg Fischer at Metro Hall – accepting donations on Wednesday, August 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop off at 527 W. Jefferson Street.

M.A.R’s Custom Upholstery – accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 12. Call 502-807-8479, drop off at 301 ½ New Venture Drive.

Four Pegs Smokehouse – accepting donations through Wednesday, August 3. Call 502-634-1447, drop off at 1053 Goss Ave.

Six Forks Burger Company – accepting donations through Wednesday, August 3. Call 502-565-9750, drop off at 1039 Ash St.

Jefferson County Public Schools and Jefferson County Teachers Association – only accepting gift cards to Lowe’s, Walmart and Visa or MasterCard gift cards. Drop off at 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 300, email emilie.blanton@gmail.com.

St. Aloysius School – accepting donations through Friday, August 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop off at 122 Mt. Mercy Dr.

Galen College of Nursing – accepting donations through Friday, August 5. Drop off at 3050 Terra Crossing Blvd.

Penn Station East Coast Subs – accepting donations at all Louisville locations

WSG Homes – accepting donation through Friday, August 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop off at 10515 Fischer Park Dr.

Passport One Stop Help Center – accepting donations through Thursday, August 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off at 5100 Commerce Crossings Dr.

Rock Vineyard Church – only accepting bottled water. Drop off at 1649 Cowling Ave.

Revolutionary Events – accepting donations until Friday, August 5. Text 480-205-5755 before arrival, drop off at 414 Baxter Ave Ste 100A

Ellis & Badenhausen Orthopaedics – accepting donations until August 12. Drop off at 5120 Dixie Hwy.

If you know of another supply drive happening in Louisville, contact jdemers@kycir.org to be added to the list.

Donate to relief funds

Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund

The Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund

EKY Mutual Aid Fund

American Red Cross (You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.)

East Kentucky Dream Center

Christian Appalachian Project

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber fundraiser

Save the Children Emergency Fund

All Hands and Hearts

UKY Student Basic Needs and Persistence Fund (for college students affected by flooding)

GoFundMe (These are verified pages only. Use your best judgment when contributing to private online fundraisers.)

