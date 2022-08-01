Read on www.midwestliving.com
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hancock Co. Hope House hosts annual 'Hops for Hope' beer tasting event
This weekend, the Hancock County Hope House will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, and they want to see you there.
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city
Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.
WISH-TV
Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome invites you to new ‘Beats & Bites’ event
Join Westfield Welcome at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a new event. Beats & Bites features fun for the whole family. The plaza will be full of activities including a face painter, board and lawn games, and “beats” from Kassey King. Skip cooking dinner and grab some “bites” from That Vegan Joint, Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs, T’Days Jerk and Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets. Activities are free to enjoy; food is available for purchase.
Nevermore opens in downtown Indy's Union Station
Nevermore opens in Union Station in downtown Indianapolis. The latest "eatertainment" spot has breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, coffee, games, and books.
indyschild.com
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
thedailyhoosier.com
Class of 2024 5-star Liam McNeeley firms up Indiana official visit date
Indiana will welcome one of their top targets in the class of 2024 to the Bloomington campus in late September. Rising junior forward Liam McNeeley told The Daily Hoosier a couple weeks ago he intended to visit Indiana, and he now has a date set. The 6-foot-7 point forward will officially visit IU Sept. 23-25 we have confirmed.
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct 19, 2022 – presale code
The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to purchase great seats before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Bloomington, IN!!...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Jack’s looking back in history tour of Nashville concludes
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part four of an interview with Jackson Woods by Dick Reed in 1974. This interview first appeared in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, July 10, 1974. This is the final installment of this series. A surprising thing brought out by Jack Woods during...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
