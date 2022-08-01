ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
GREENFIELD, IN
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city

Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.
CARMEL, IN
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Westfield Welcome invites you to new ‘Beats & Bites’ event

Join Westfield Welcome at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a new event. Beats & Bites features fun for the whole family. The plaza will be full of activities including a face painter, board and lawn games, and “beats” from Kassey King. Skip cooking dinner and grab some “bites” from That Vegan Joint, Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs, T’Days Jerk and Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets. Activities are free to enjoy; food is available for purchase.
WESTFIELD, IN
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7

July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Class of 2024 5-star Liam McNeeley firms up Indiana official visit date

Indiana will welcome one of their top targets in the class of 2024 to the Bloomington campus in late September. Rising junior forward Liam McNeeley told The Daily Hoosier a couple weeks ago he intended to visit Indiana, and he now has a date set. The 6-foot-7 point forward will officially visit IU Sept. 23-25 we have confirmed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

