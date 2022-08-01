ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas man collects $1 million lottery funds after his winning ticket was first declined

MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man has won $1 million after months of being told his lottery ticket was not a winner when, in fact, it was. Officials said that Malcolm Meredith showed his ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing and after being told it wasn't a winner, he held onto it. Weeks later he got a second opinion on his ticket, not knowing its potential worth.
