MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man has won $1 million after months of being told his lottery ticket was not a winner when, in fact, it was. Officials said that Malcolm Meredith showed his ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing and after being told it wasn't a winner, he held onto it. Weeks later he got a second opinion on his ticket, not knowing its potential worth.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO