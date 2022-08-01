ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Joe Williams: One of the Greatest Band Singers to Appear on Stage

howafrica.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
howafrica.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

R&B singer Jeremih grand-marshaling ‘22 Bud Billiken Parade on Aug. 13

The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard. Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bozo star ‘Rusty the Handyman’, Robin Eurich, dies at 69

CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69. Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout

CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Walking with the dead

When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Tennessee, IL
WGN TV

Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master

James Gurley is Chicago’s Footworking Grill Master combining his love for food with his passion for dance. Although he didn’t take to the grill until 2014, he grew up footworking on the city’s West Side. James joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his new catering service 10 Thirteen Cuisine.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'

CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Hampton
Person
Jimmie Noone
Person
Coleman Hawkins
oakpark.com

Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick

We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
OAK PARK, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Think Floyd USA, Led Zeppelin 2 among performers at Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park over Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend, with Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Led Zeppelin 2, Think Floyd USA and Gentlemen of Leisure among the performing bands. As always, the festival will be staged at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. (at Lipps Avenue and one block south of the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop). This will be the 40th anniversary of the four-day festival, which did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

The Windy City Rollers Want To Teach You How To Roller Skate

ROGERS PARK — Chicago’s premier roller derby league is offering roller skating lessons for adults starting this week. The classes will be hosted by the Windy City Rollers. They are 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and the same time Aug. 27 at Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St, according to the Windy City Rollers’ Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Actor#Count Basie Orchestra
fox5ny.com

Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza

CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”

EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck

WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
chicagostarmedia.com

Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!

Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great seafood places in Illinois

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagostarmedia.com

Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago

The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy