Joe Williams: One of the Greatest Band Singers to Appear on Stage

3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
R&B singer Jeremih grand-marshaling ‘22 Bud Billiken Parade on Aug. 13
The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard. Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
Bozo star ‘Rusty the Handyman’, Robin Eurich, dies at 69
CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69. Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of […]
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout
CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
CHICAGO READER
Walking with the dead
When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
Back Alley Jazz Celebrates 5th Anniversary Saturday In South Shore: Jazz ‘Has Always Been Here’
SOUTH SHORE — A festival that’s sparked renewed interest in free, outdoor jazz on the South Side returns with a “mega-party” this weekend to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Back Alley Jazz takes place noon-7 p.m. Saturday in the 7200-7300 blocks of Paxton Avenue and in the...
ABC7 takes in-depth look at gun violence in Chicago, suburbs in 2 half-hour specials
ABC7 Chicago takes an in-depth look at gun violence in Chicago and its suburbs in the two-part special.
Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master
James Gurley is Chicago’s Footworking Grill Master combining his love for food with his passion for dance. Although he didn’t take to the grill until 2014, he grew up footworking on the city’s West Side. James joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his new catering service 10 Thirteen Cuisine.
fox32chicago.com
Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'
CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
oakpark.com
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick
We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
nadignewspapers.com
Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Think Floyd USA, Led Zeppelin 2 among performers at Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park over Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend, with Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Led Zeppelin 2, Think Floyd USA and Gentlemen of Leisure among the performing bands. As always, the festival will be staged at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. (at Lipps Avenue and one block south of the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop). This will be the 40th anniversary of the four-day festival, which did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
blockclubchicago.org
The Windy City Rollers Want To Teach You How To Roller Skate
ROGERS PARK — Chicago’s premier roller derby league is offering roller skating lessons for adults starting this week. The classes will be hosted by the Windy City Rollers. They are 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and the same time Aug. 27 at Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St, according to the Windy City Rollers’ Facebook.
NBC Chicago
The Salt Shed Opens Tuesday in Chicago, Turning Morton Salt Complex Into New Music Venue
Concertgoers can start pouring into The Salt Shed for outdoor summer performances as the new music venue situated in Chicago’s historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday with a star-studded lineup. The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes,...
fox5ny.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
thechicagogenius.com
Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck
WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
chicagostarmedia.com
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
chicagostarmedia.com
Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago
The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Comments / 2