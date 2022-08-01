NFL world reacts to Deebo Samuel’s massive contract extension

thecomeback.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson suspension news
After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to viral Peyton Manning video
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning played a majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, but it appears he is spending more time around the Denver Broncos organization following the end of his playing days. Manning was seen at Broncos training camp on Monday, where he embraced newly acquired...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Wide Receiver Contract Extensions with Lance Zierlein
Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media. Samuel, who confirmed the deal Sunday on Twitter and Instagram, is now signed through the 2025 season. The pact includes...
49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss
The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
thecomeback.com
NFL franchise revealed as most valuable team across all sports
It’s no secret that sports are a big business with teams often worth billions of dollars, but one NFL team stands out among the rest: the Dallas Cowboys. According to a report from Sportico, the Cowboys are the most valuable team in the world across all sports, worth an estimated $7.64 billion. Dallas tops the rankings across all global sports leagues with the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball coming in second place, $630 million behind the Cowboys.
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on Monday. “It was awesome to get Deebo’s deal done,” coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice. “I know it’s been a while but I’m just pumped they got it done and I know how pumped he is and we are and he’ll be back at practice.” The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
thecomeback.com
Baker Mayfield dodges questions on Deshaun Watson’s suspension
Following four up and down seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded away to the Carolina Panthers after his former team took a shot at Deshaun Watson despite the looming suspension hanging over his head. With former judge Sue Robinson handing down a six-game suspension on Watson, it...
NBC Sports
Deebo returns, but 49ers' defense continues camp dominance
SANTA CLARA -- Shortly after Deebo Samuel signed his multimillion-dollar extension on Monday, he headed out to the 49ers' practice field with the team. For the first time since the NFC Championship Game in January, the versatile wide receiver participated in 11-on-11 team drills. Prior to practice, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that they would be cautious with Samuel’s return, metering his snap count to ensure he remains healthy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
thecomeback.com
National Organization for Women blasts Deshaun Watson decision
The long-awaited suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally come after months of speculation, and the veteran quarterback will serve a six-game suspension (as per a ruling from independent disciplinary officer and former federal judge Sue L. Robinson) heading into the 2022-23 NFL season. It was previously reported...
thecomeback.com
Leonard Fournette’s birthday cake for Tom Brady turns heads
Wednesday marks the 45th birthday of Tom Brady. As most remember, Brady had retired briefly earlier this year but decided to return to the NFL two months later, becoming the oldest player in the league. To celebrate Brady’s birthday, and the regular references to him as the “Greatest Of All...
thecomeback.com
Stephen Ross reacts to Miami Dolphins investigation findings
The NFL recently revealed the findings from an independent investigation into team owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins based on allegations by former head coach Brian Flores. After being found guilty of tampering, the Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for 2023, their third-round pick for 2024, and Ross is suspended until October 17 along with a $1.5 million fine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to practice, but is working off to the side, a decision John Lynch said is “in his best interest”
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Tuesday that backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared to practice, but he’s working off to the side “in his best interest.”. “We’ve just made the decision that it’s in his best interest to be off to the side and that...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Miami Dolphins news
Details from a six-month investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ activities from 2019-22 have emerged, and there are some serious disciplinary actions that have been handed down by the NFL that could have a direct impact on the organization for years to come. There are multiple layers to this investigation,...
NBC Sports
Irvin reveals Deebo truly wanted out upon 49ers trade request
Deebo Samuel's previous trade request out of San Francisco was very much real. Upon officially requesting a trade from the 49ers in late April, it became clear that the All-Pro wide receiver was not happy amid ongoing efforts to work out a lucrative extension for one of the game's biggest stars.
thecomeback.com
John Harbaugh makes opinion on Deshaun Watson situation very clear
The AFC North divisional rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns was already fierce, but recent comments from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh about Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, of course, was suspended for six games on Monday after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct...
Comments / 0