Baltimore County to hold public hearing to discuss proposed medical waste facility in Rosedale

baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore to hire residents to clean public spaces as part of ‘Clean Corps’ initiative funded by $14.7M in ARPA money
Baltimore will hire community members to clean and maintain public spaces as part of an initiative that will be supported by $14.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. As part of the new “Clean Corps” initiative, the mayor’s office will work with local community and citywide organizations to...
Nottingham MD
BCPS invites students 16 and older to apply for CareerLINK to receive career preparation services
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools’ officials are encouraging eligible youth to apply for a program designed to assist students from low-income families in preparing for careers and removing academic barriers. Students who enroll in the CareerLINK program will receive individualized support aligned with their interests, needs, and goals,...
Baltimore Workers Wanted For Various Roles In Near $15M Clean-Up Initiative
Nearly $15 million will go toward a clean-up initiative for Baltimore's historically disinvested neighborhoods, announced officials. The $14.7 million investment into the American Rescue Plan Act will hire Baltimore community members to remove debris from alleys, public trash cans, and overgrown, trash-filled vacant lots in up to 15 selected neighborhoods throughout the city, says Mayor Brandon Scott, who announced the initiative on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Baltimore County to add four speed cameras in three school zones
For the first 30 days, motorists exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings rather than citations. All speed camera zones are marked with signage.
chestertownspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce BCPSfest 2022
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced the date and details for BCPSfest 2022, a free outdoor festival to kick of the 2022 – 2023 school year. The event will take place 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
wmar2news
Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste
BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire. Crews worked to extinguish...
foxbaltimore.com
Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor assaulted along Pennsylvania Avenue now calling for change
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) – — Baltimore City Pastor Rodney Hudson says he was ambushed along Pennsylvania Avenue Monday. “He just took his hand, and cocked his hand back and hit me as hard as he could. I fell to the ground. It was such a hard punch,” said Hudson.
Antisemitic graffiti on Baltimore Co. mailboxes spark outrage
Along Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore County, spray-painted on mailboxes is offensive, antisemitic graffiti.
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
foxbaltimore.com
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
Wbaltv.com
No more free lunch: BCPS asks families to submit Free-and-Reduced Meal application
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools will continue to offer healthy meals, but they'll no longer be free. The district sent an e-mail Thursday to parents about its meal program offered through the National School Lunch Program. The district said the U.S. Department of Agriculture made it possible...
$10.8M Highway Construction Expansion Project To Begin In Ellicott City
A $10.8 million roadway-widening project in Ellicott City will begin this week, officials say. The project will widen MD 103 between US 29 and Long Gate Parkway, adding a third lane on MD 103 for motorists wishing to access northbound U.S. 29, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top official loses another executive staffer
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the second departure from his executive staff in recent weeks. His chief of staff, Patrick Murray, is leaving in September. Murray has been chief of staff throughout Olszewski’s term. Olszewski has been in office more than three and a half years and is running for re-election in November.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
