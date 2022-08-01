Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond

Read on www.fox46.com
NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
Juvenile charged with murder after crash, shooting in Gaston County, police say
LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death after a multi-vehicle crash in Lowell Thursday night, according to the Gaston County Police Department. The man has been identified as Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, of Gastonia,...
‘Won’t stop until we find her’: Police to speak with community next 30 days on Asha Degree cold case
CLEVELAND COUNTY. N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After 22 years, authorities continue to search for answers in the disappearance of a 9-year-old little girl in Cleveland County. During the next 30 days, teams of detectives and agents from the CCSO, the FBI, and the SBI may contact anyone from the community for an interview, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Heroin, meth seized during Caldwell County traffic stop, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators found 10 grams of heroin and a gram of methamphetamine inside a woman’s car during a traffic stop in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 35-year-old Amber Harris of Morganton was pulled over on Cajah Mountain Road in Lenoir around 11 a.m. […]
Cold case no more: Grand jury indicts pair of men suspected in 1992 double murder
It will be 30 years this September when a pair of men killed two people and robbed others on Washington Street in Statesville. Since then, there had been no charges or hope for justice for the families of the victims. Until now. Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Thursday...
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff
The multi-vehicle accident occurred at 7:09p on Thursday; Nikki McCaskill was working at a local car dealership. Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff. Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards. 1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road …. Anne Heche injured after her...
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
Gaston County Mugshots August 3rd
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. “I woke up and it...
Wanted: Police searching for suspect in Belmont hit-and-run
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road. Wanted: Police searching for suspect in Belmont hit-and-run Officer-involved shooting kills suspect, injures …. Clemmons scene where suspect killed, officer shot …. Famous country music star leaves $1,000 tip for Greensboro …. Raleigh woman drives into home. NC...
Exclusive: Rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, …. Panthers’ rookie Ickey Ekwonu faces uphill climb …. Performers audition for Singing Christmas Tree production …. Exclusive:...
Man found dead in Gastonia home, homicide investigation underway, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was found dead inside a Gastonia home early Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on August 3 to a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive to check on […]
Man leads officers on chase
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, patrol deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s attempted to assist the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Rd. in the Hiddenite Community. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers, traveling at a high rate of speed down Old Mountain Rd. toward US 64, then taking a right onto US 64 westbound.
Detectives investigate arson at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia
Detectives are investigating an arson that occurred inside an ice cream shop Thursday. Investigators are releasing surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Video: Gastonia Police Dept.
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify members of group suspected of east Charlotte carjackings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify the men responsible for two carjackings and an attempted carjacking in east Charlotte. The incidents happened just days apart in the area surrounding Timber Springs Drive. There are multiple apartment complexes in the area. One of...
