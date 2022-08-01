Monkeypox outbreak: 4 cases reported on Staten Island; Mayor Adams declares NYC state of emergency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One New York City resident dies every three hours from an opioid overdose. The year 2020 was the deadliest year for opioid overdoses on record for New York City; there were 2,062 fatal overdoses recorded that year -- a period when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the prevalence of fentanyl acted as gasoline on an already raging fire.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO