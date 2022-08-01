ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Monkeypox outbreak: 4 cases reported on Staten Island; Mayor Adams declares NYC state of emergency

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Opioid epidemic: Fentanyl testing added to NYC overdose prevention centers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One New York City resident dies every three hours from an opioid overdose. The year 2020 was the deadliest year for opioid overdoses on record for New York City; there were 2,062 fatal overdoses recorded that year -- a period when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the prevalence of fentanyl acted as gasoline on an already raging fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Adams, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Staten Island Advance

‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry continues to restore service: Expect increased boat operations Thursday afternoon through rush hour

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will continue to restore service throughout the day on Thursday as staffing levels return to normal following Wednesday’s severe hourly service reduction that left borough residents struggling to get home. Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, the Staten Island Ferry will begin...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Mayor#State Of Emergency#Politics Local#New Yorkers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Francis Aloysius McGinn, 93, of Neshanic Station, N.J., died Tuesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McGinn was born and raised on Staten Island, living there with his wife and family until 1978.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

JP Morgan Chase opens Staten Island’s first ‘community-focused’ branch

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of its $30 billion commitment to racial equity -- an effort to drive inclusive economic growth among Black, Hispanic and Latino communities -- JPMorgan Chase recently announced the launch of its first community-focused branch in Stapleton and the hire of a Staten Island resident who will focus on the key drivers of closing the racial wealth gap.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Staten Island Advance

Norma D’Arrigo dies. She was 94. Credit her with a new YMCA on the South Shore, Snug Harbor on the North – and a dozen in between.

She knew how to dream the impossible dream, and turn it into reality. Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a visionary whose leadership skills and generosity benefitted a dozen organizations, from the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden to the College of Staten Island and the YMCA, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy