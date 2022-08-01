Monkeypox outbreak: 4 cases reported on Staten Island; Mayor Adams declares NYC state of emergency

Read on www.silive.com
Opioid epidemic: Fentanyl testing added to NYC overdose prevention centers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One New York City resident dies every three hours from an opioid overdose. The year 2020 was the deadliest year for opioid overdoses on record for New York City; there were 2,062 fatal overdoses recorded that year -- a period when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the prevalence of fentanyl acted as gasoline on an already raging fire.
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
Staten Island Ferry: City says nearly half of the scheduled captains, among others, called out sick
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite a large portion of Staten Island Ferry workers calling out of work on Wednesday, prompting severe service reductions that left borough residents struggling to get home, the union that represents those workers has pushed back on the city’s implied claims of a coordinated “sick-out.”
What are Staten Island’s top 10 tourist attractions?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When people talk about visiting New York City’s tourist attractions, most people immediately think of Manhattan. While Manhattan has the lion’s share of tourist attractions, Staten Island is rich with museums, parks and cultural institutions that bring thousands of people across the harbor or over the bridge every year.
‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
Staten Island Ferry continues to restore service: Expect increased boat operations Thursday afternoon through rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will continue to restore service throughout the day on Thursday as staffing levels return to normal following Wednesday’s severe hourly service reduction that left borough residents struggling to get home. Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, the Staten Island Ferry will begin...
Air quality alert issued as temperatures soar on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for New York City Thursday as oppressively-hot temperatures scorch the five boroughs. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DEC, since outdoor air is expected...
10 places New York City residents have moved to the most in recent years, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thinking of leaving New York City, but not sure where to move?. Perhaps considering cities where other New Yorkers have headed in recent years would be a good place to start. A new report by data journalism website Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau...
City issues violation to indoor amusement park on Staten Island after ceiling tiles allegedly collapse on summer campers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An indoor amusement park on Staten Island was issued a violation this week by the Department of Buildings (DOB), after ceiling tiles allegedly collapsed on three summer campers. Emergency crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fun Station USA, located in a strip mall...
Staten Island Ferry returns to full service for Thursday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will return to full service just in time for Thursday evening’s rush hour commute. Starting at 5 p.m., the Staten Island Ferry will return to a full service schedule, with boats running every 15 minutes during the evening rush. The Staten...
Major delays on Staten Island Ferry: Riders urged to seek alternate modes of transit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staffing shortages continue to wreak havoc on the Staten Island Ferry, with the city being forced to severely limit service on Wednesday to the point of encouraging alternate forms of transportation. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced hourly...
Staten Island Ferry disruptions continue Thursday morning: ‘How long will the craziness go on?’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry service, which was suspended for several hours overnight due to staffing shortages, resumed for the Thursday morning rush hour — but again with severely-limited service, causing long waits and crowds for frustrated commuters. Reduced hourly service started again at 6 a.m.,...
Federal government urged to address rampant flight cancellations, ensure proper refunds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As airlines continue to cancel and delay thousands of scheduled flights each day, the federal government faces increasing pressure to address the issue and hold airlines accountable for disrupting Americans’ travel plans. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Leticia James penned a letter to U.S....
Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Francis Aloysius McGinn, 93, of Neshanic Station, N.J., died Tuesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McGinn was born and raised on Staten Island, living there with his wife and family until 1978.
JP Morgan Chase opens Staten Island’s first ‘community-focused’ branch
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of its $30 billion commitment to racial equity -- an effort to drive inclusive economic growth among Black, Hispanic and Latino communities -- JPMorgan Chase recently announced the launch of its first community-focused branch in Stapleton and the hire of a Staten Island resident who will focus on the key drivers of closing the racial wealth gap.
Norma D’Arrigo dies. She was 94. Credit her with a new YMCA on the South Shore, Snug Harbor on the North – and a dozen in between.
She knew how to dream the impossible dream, and turn it into reality. Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a visionary whose leadership skills and generosity benefitted a dozen organizations, from the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden to the College of Staten Island and the YMCA, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan.
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
Man who threatened to blow up historic NYC gay bar gets 30 months in prison
A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic bar in...
NYC public schools can use $150M in previously allocated funding to hire, retain educators
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools will be able to use $150 million in previously allocated funding that can be used to hire and retain teachers and staff, as well as for other school-based needs. Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced the...
