ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

16-Year-Old Girl Among Two Dead In Lehigh Valley Crash, Coroner Says

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4fCE_0h0jNFX400
Lehigh County Coroner Photo Credit: Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center (Facebook)

A 16-year-old girl was among two dead in a Lehigh Valley crash Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

Mia G. Due, and Jose Estrada, 42, died after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at MacArthur Road at Mechanicsville Road in Whitehall Township around 6:55 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

Estrada, of Reading, was operating the motorcycle, while Due, of Whitehall, was a passenger in the other vehicle, the coroner said. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says their cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The crash is also being investigated by the Whitehall Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehall Township Police Seargeant Paul Barnes at 610-437-3042.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Whitehall Township Police
Daily Voice

4 Dead, 6 Hurt In Horse-Buggy Crash In Central PA (UPDATE)

At least four people have died and six others were injured in a horse-and-buggy crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Indian Steps and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to emergency dispatch. At least four...
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of California Hotel Killer Of Pennsylvania Mom, Police Allege

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Diasia Sease, 22, of Harrisburg, at a California Hotel, authorities say. Modesto police department's Violent Crimes Unit pinpointed Maurice Franklin Jr., of Stockton, as its prime suspect, and with the help of Stockton police they arrested him during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 23, according to a release by the department.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Toddler Drowned In North Jersey Pool Was Brother's Fearless Bestie

Support is surging for the brother and parents of a North Jersey boy who drowned in a backyard pool over the weekend. Christian Carter Ruiz was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 31, after his lifeless body was pulled from a pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden, according to police and those who know the family.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

DUI Jersey Shore Driver Was Going 90 MPH In Fatal Head-On Crash: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Lakewood man was driving drunk at 90 mph when he crashed head-on killing a passenger in the other car, authorities said. Mordechai Berkowitz, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and assault by auto in the July 22 crash that killed Mexican national Juana Lopez-Hernandez, 44, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Daily Voice

Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought

A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
331K+
Followers
50K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy