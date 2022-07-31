JayDaYoungan’s Father Says His Son Was Ambushed by Five Gunmen – Report

1051theblock.com
WDSU
Slidell Police injured during chase and suspect on the run
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are on the search for a suspect after they led officers on an early evening high-speed chase, leaving one officer injured. Shortly after 5:30pm, a Slidell Police say a detective saw a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and going as fast ast 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city. The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road (along a levee near Oak Harbor) and cut through to Interstate 10, where officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle. During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14
Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
WDSU
Bogalusa police asking for information linked to June shooting that killed 14-year-old
BOGALUSA, La. — A 14-year-old who was shot back in June was taken off life support and died in Bogalusa Sunday night, according to police. The Bogalusa Police Department said that officers responded to Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road after a report that shots were fired in the area on June 26.
Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during an argument in Kentwood
Reports show that on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Cecil P Road.
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
Cops: Slidell area shooting suspect in custody
The man police say shot and injured a woman Friday night on the Northshore is behind bars.”Reginald White turned himself in at St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Carli Messina announced Sunday.
WDSU
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
wbrz.com
Man caught with illegally-owned guns, drugs when police broke up fight in Covington
COVINGTON - A man was arrested Friday after a fight led police to find he had two illegally-owned guns and several bags of marijuana with him. The Covington Police Department initially responded to a reported altercation between two men Friday on West 33rd Avenue in Covington, near LA 437. Upon...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
A motor vehicle crash that killed one and injured five is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. The collision happened on Saturday night on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village road in Washington Parish.
Picayune Item
Covington woman killed in single-vehicle crash
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has released the identity and basic autopsy results of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Madeline Miller, 27, of Amy Court, Covington, died Saturday evening (July 30) after the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
WDSU
One person killed and five others injured in Northshore car crash
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Lousiana State Police have reported that one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on Washington Parish car accident. According to reports, Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, was killed on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.
WDSU
Fatal crash kills one in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that killed one on Highway 11 in Pearl River County on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Katelyn Marie Baker, 23, was traveling north when her vehicle when off the roadway and collided with a tree. Baker...
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Five Injured in Head-On Rollover Crash in Louisiana. Louisiana – On July 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022. Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
bogalusadailynews.com
Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville. Trooper William Huggins said that the initial investigation...
L'Observateur
Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Items from the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that PATRICK EZELL, age 51, of Bogalusa, Louisiana pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 before the Honorable Wendy B. Vitter, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of Louisiana, to stealing items from the mail he was entrusted to deliver as a postal employee. Sentencing is set for November 1, 2022.
wbrz.com
Covington woman killed after crashing dirt bike while leaving party Saturday night
COVINGTON - A woman died after crashing her dirt bike less than a quarter-mile away from the party she was leaving Saturday night. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old Madeline Miller was leaving a social gathering on Tchefuncte Drive in Covington around 6:45 p.m. when she crashed her dirt bike into a tree.
