ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nx2dh_0h0jIahA00
Oklahoma Capitol Building A statewide report that surveyed women’s socioeconomic status from 2015 to 2021 said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the nation. (Staff)

A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare.

United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.

The report said the gender pay gap is larger in Oklahoma than it is in the U.S. overall.

“Oklahoma women earned 74.5 cents for every dollar earned by a man between 2015 and 2019, compared to 80.8 cents per dollar for U.S. women,” said the report. Between 2017 and 2019, this gap increased in Oklahoma but decreased for women in the U.S. overall. The report said if current trends continue, women will not reach pay equality with men in the state until 2076.

Women in the labor force is lower in Oklahoma than the national average for women. The report also mentioned despite women in Oklahoma having higher levels of education than men, they are more likely to choose jobs in lower-paying fields, like sales and office industries, education and food services, than women elsewhere in the U.S.

The poverty rate for women in Oklahoma between the ages of 25 and 64 is higher than the poverty rate for men in the state, and it’s increasing for women 65 and older. The report also said nearly four times as many single-mother households in Oklahoma received public food assistance compared to single-father households.

The report found the annual cost of childcare in the state in 2020 was $745 a month, and while a typical married couple spent about 12 percent of their combined income on childcare, a single parent spent 40 percent of their income on childcare. Additionally, the report said the annual cost of childcare in Oklahoma is greater than the cost of in-state tuition and fees at a public, four-year university in the state.

The report also found effects COVID-19 has had on women. Many Oklahoma women left the labor force during the pandemic because of the lack of access to childcare, the inability to pay for childcare or to take care of sick family members.

You can read the full report here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to distribute emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State University#Poverty#United We
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
alaskasnewssource.com

Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
KOTZEBUE, AK
kiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Governor Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. "With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy