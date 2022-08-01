Read on www.thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace
Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
Winterville Watermelon Festival three weeks away
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival is back in just three weeks. Bryan Caveness, a committee volunteer for the festival, says it will take place from Aug. 25-28. There are free concerts those Thursday and Friday nights and on that Saturday, the Watermelon JAM will be held with headlining artist Jameson Rodgers. Kylie Morgan and Cooper Greer will open the show.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
James Timothy Langley Jr.
James Timothy Langley Jr., age 57, a resident of the Farm Life community in Martin County, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:00pm-until, at the Farm Life Ruritan building, located on NC Hwy 17. Joseph B....
Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
Stanley G. Younce
Stanley Gray Younce, age 62, a resident of Washington, NC died Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive...
Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday. The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville. If you would like to donate, you can bring...
Larry Bryan Armstrong
Larry Bryan Armstrong, age 62, passed away at his home on July 22, 2022 in Bridgeton, NC. A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Passion Church of God located at 7685 Main St. in Vanceboro, NC. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is...
Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening
– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
Blackland Farm Managers Tour held for 52nd year
Fifty-two years ago, farmers in four adjoining counties – Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington and Beaufort – formed the Blackland Farm Managers Association which later organized an event to teach other local farmers about how to harvest crops on black soil. With the same care and attention they show their crops, farmers have grown the event that now teaches over 500 guests the best farming practices for black soil as discovered through research at North Carolina State University. This event became known as the Blackland Farm Managers Tour Program.
Amazon connects to LCPS students with large school supply donation
Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Eppes Recreation Center holding event that gives out free school supplies, health screenings for students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for some fun at the rec center. On Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartoscope and the Greenville Kappas are holding the School Daze “Back to School” Event at the Eppes Recreation Center. The event will have free haircuts for the first 25 students, free school […]
Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
ECU commit Parker Byrd has below-the-knee amputation, follow-up surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, his mother announced. Byrd has now undergone eight surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” his mother, Mitzi Byrd, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr. […]
