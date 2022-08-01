ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Chocowinity couple donates harpsichord to Tryon Palace

Ernest (Ernie) Miller and his wife Sandra Shulinoff Miller, of Chocowinity, donated a harpsichord to Tryon Palace in New Bern on Friday, July 22. It is a single manual harpsichord based on a 17th century design. Miller’s harpsichord replaces one previously used by the historic site used during the Candlelight...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival three weeks away

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival is back in just three weeks. Bryan Caveness, a committee volunteer for the festival, says it will take place from Aug. 25-28. There are free concerts those Thursday and Friday nights and on that Saturday, the Watermelon JAM will be held with headlining artist Jameson Rodgers. Kylie Morgan and Cooper Greer will open the show.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

James Timothy Langley Jr.

James Timothy Langley Jr., age 57, a resident of the Farm Life community in Martin County, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:00pm-until, at the Farm Life Ruritan building, located on NC Hwy 17. Joseph B....
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Stanley G. Younce

Stanley Gray Younce, age 62, a resident of Washington, NC died Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, August 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday. The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville. If you would like to donate, you can bring...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Larry Bryan Armstrong

Larry Bryan Armstrong, age 62, passed away at his home on July 22, 2022 in Bridgeton, NC. A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Passion Church of God located at 7685 Main St. in Vanceboro, NC. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is...
BRIDGETON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening

– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Blackland Farm Managers Tour held for 52nd year

Fifty-two years ago, farmers in four adjoining counties – Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington and Beaufort – formed the Blackland Farm Managers Association which later organized an event to teach other local farmers about how to harvest crops on black soil. With the same care and attention they show their crops, farmers have grown the event that now teaches over 500 guests the best farming practices for black soil as discovered through research at North Carolina State University. This event became known as the Blackland Farm Managers Tour Program.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Amazon connects to LCPS students with large school supply donation

Being new to Lenoir County’s business community, the leaders of the Amazon distribution site in Kinston and its employees want to forge a connection with people who live here. They started this week with the youngest of the county’s residents and with the school supplies many will need to get off to a good start in the coming school year.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
inforney.com

Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville

Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU commit Parker Byrd has below-the-knee amputation, follow-up surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, his mother announced. Byrd has now undergone eight surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” his mother, Mitzi Byrd, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr. […]
GREENVILLE, NC

