Ezekiel Elliott Vs. Deshaun Watson Suspensions: Did Cowboys RB Get Screwed?

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejw3k_0h0jHbXg00

How? Why? Where is the balance? Where is the justice? The answer: the all-powerful Article 46.

FRISCO - It's now official, as on Thursday came yet another new ruling on the punishment for Deshaun Watson. Watson, the now-Cleveland Browns QB, was to receive a six-game suspension . ... but it just morphed into 11 games, with a $5 million fine.

Sensible? In one sense, it's "twice'' as much punishment as Ezekiel Elliott , who was once accused of domestic violence, but was never proven to be guilty. Elliott served a six-game NFL suspension.

On the other hand: Ex Houston Texans star Watson has spent the last few months reaching settlements as more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault.

Is one fair? Is the other fair? There is no way to know about "fairness'' or "balance'' or "justice,'' and here's why: the all-powerful Article 46.

Article 46 is the long-standing clause in the CBA - agreed to by the NFLPA, it should be noted - that gives the NFL commissioner the power to rule as he wishes. That is locked in, regardless of whether his rulings are consistent or sensible.

Watson will now lose a tiny percent of his record $230 million guaranteed contract, but will lose none of his $44.9 million signing bonus following his trade to Cleveland.

Is that really a punishment? Given that Watson has dozens of accusers while Elliott’s involvement was with one ex-girlfriend … is this really justice?

The answer is “yes.” It is - sad and and inane as it is - because players themselves gifted commissioner Roger Goodell with the almighty power to say it is.

Comments / 179

michael torres
21d ago

That's how our laws are. People can do the exact same crime and depending on money and where you live will do more time than the other. The law should be the exact same for everyone.

Reply(15)
38
Lord Vader@
21d ago

Did you forget that two grand juries declined to indict him? It’s a he said, she said situation and there’s no proof a crime was committed.

Reply(3)
20
Anthony Turner
21d ago

Listen up people it was a money grab get over it . Twenty so - called women right was there anybody to se what was going on no . So tell me this who gave him the keys 🔑 to do harm to these women ownership did , I'm not saying he's squeeking clean but read through the lines after he wanted to be traded all these women shows up Hadid it me also yeah right ✅ just saying . When you have ownership doing the do your research just saying .

Reply(4)
19
