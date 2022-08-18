Ezekiel Elliott Vs. Deshaun Watson Suspensions: Did Cowboys RB Get Screwed?

How? Why? Where is the balance? Where is the justice? The answer: the all-powerful Article 46.

FRISCO - It's now official, as on Thursday came yet another new ruling on the punishment for Deshaun Watson. Watson, the now-Cleveland Browns QB, was to receive a six-game suspension . ... but it just morphed into 11 games, with a $5 million fine.

Sensible? In one sense, it's "twice'' as much punishment as Ezekiel Elliott , who was once accused of domestic violence, but was never proven to be guilty. Elliott served a six-game NFL suspension.

On the other hand: Ex Houston Texans star Watson has spent the last few months reaching settlements as more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault.

Is one fair? Is the other fair? There is no way to know about "fairness'' or "balance'' or "justice,'' and here's why: the all-powerful Article 46.

Article 46 is the long-standing clause in the CBA - agreed to by the NFLPA, it should be noted - that gives the NFL commissioner the power to rule as he wishes. That is locked in, regardless of whether his rulings are consistent or sensible.

Watson will now lose a tiny percent of his record $230 million guaranteed contract, but will lose none of his $44.9 million signing bonus following his trade to Cleveland.

Is that really a punishment? Given that Watson has dozens of accusers while Elliott’s involvement was with one ex-girlfriend … is this really justice?

The answer is “yes.” It is - sad and and inane as it is - because players themselves gifted commissioner Roger Goodell with the almighty power to say it is.

