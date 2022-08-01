www.portlandmercury.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
The Portland Mercury
Cops on a Working Strike
It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
The Portland Mercury
Wellness at Pickathon 2022: Yoga, Sound Baths, DIY Aromatherapy, and More!
Pickathon’s environment-friendly ethos, increasingly diverse lineups, community-minded wellness programming, and new neighborhood format make the upcoming four-day weekend feel more like a euphoric outdoor utopia than a music festival. So we aren't surprised that in keeping with its evolution this year, the fest’s wellness programming is taking up more space at the Pendarvis Farm.
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Amos Lee and the Psychedelic Furs!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: More Biketown Rides, Better Transport to Cooling Shelters, and Courts! Courts! Courts!
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And a perfectly-serviceable—high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Kansas Defends Abortion, Rats Love Cars, and Can Nick Kristof Really Return to the New York Times?
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! High of 87?...
The Portland Mercury
Man Arrested for 2019 Murder of Sean Kealiher
After years of investigation, Portland officers have arrested a man for the murder of Sean Kealiher, a local anti-fascist activist who was 23 at the time of his death. Kealiher, known by friends as “Armeanio,” was fatally hit by someone in a black SUV in Northeast Portland in the early morning hours of October 12, 2019. Kealiher was struck shortly after leaving the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub on NE Couch and 8th. The driver fled the scene on foot after hitting Kealiher, leaving behind the SUV. Kealiher was driven to the hospital by a friend, where he died. Portland police have been investigating Kealiher's death as a homicide ever since.
The Portland Mercury
What happens when a police accountability group inherently trusts law enforcement?
——— What is volunteer-led police oversight expected to look like? What happens when a police accountability group inherently trusts law enforcement? These are the questions at the center of a discussion headed to City Hall as a new police oversight group moves to expand. Prior to last year,...
The Portland Mercury
The city is turning to neighborhood emergency teams to fill in the gaps in the region's heat wave response.
During the unprecedented deadly heat wave in June 2021, overheating Portlanders languished in the stifling temperatures for up to 90 minutes as they waited for a taxi or an Uber to take them to an emergency cooling shelter. This year, during the record-breaking weeklong heat wave in late July, over...
Comments / 0