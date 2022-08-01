ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Portland Mercury

Cops on a Working Strike

It's funny, I'm starting to see news articles trickle out about how cops telling victims of crime there is nothing they can do while providing them with all the evidence they need to actually make an arrest. We should just call this like it is, cops are purposely letting crime in Portland get out of control so they can get their budgets back. Fuck PPB.
The Portland Mercury

Wellness at Pickathon 2022: Yoga, Sound Baths, DIY Aromatherapy, and More!

Pickathon’s environment-friendly ethos, increasingly diverse lineups, community-minded wellness programming, and new neighborhood format make the upcoming four-day weekend feel more like a euphoric outdoor utopia than a music festival. So we aren't surprised that in keeping with its evolution this year, the fest’s wellness programming is taking up more space at the Pendarvis Farm.
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Amos Lee and the Psychedelic Furs!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: More Biketown Rides, Better Transport to Cooling Shelters, and Courts! Courts! Courts!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And a perfectly-serviceable—high...
The Portland Mercury

Man Arrested for 2019 Murder of Sean Kealiher

After years of investigation, Portland officers have arrested a man for the murder of Sean Kealiher, a local anti-fascist activist who was 23 at the time of his death. Kealiher, known by friends as “Armeanio,” was fatally hit by someone in a black SUV in Northeast Portland in the early morning hours of October 12, 2019. Kealiher was struck shortly after leaving the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub on NE Couch and 8th. The driver fled the scene on foot after hitting Kealiher, leaving behind the SUV. Kealiher was driven to the hospital by a friend, where he died. Portland police have been investigating Kealiher's death as a homicide ever since.
