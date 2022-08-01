A Factory Line Of Terrors

digg.com
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
The Summer Of Sharing: People Are Renting Their Boats, Pools And More
People want a taste of the luxe lifestyle.
What your dreams reveal about your anxiety and the themes to look out for
GETTING to sleep can be hard work - especially for those who suffer with anxiety. It can leave your head spinning as you try and enter the land of nod, and many are likely to suffer sleepless nights. But experts have now revealed that your dreams could hold the key...
Blizzard Asks 'Overwatch' Players If They'd Pay $45 For A Skin
Apparently duplicate "Overwatch" skins and coins walked so that $45 skins could run.
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
It’s Getting Harder To Be A Woman In America
The US welcomes the employment and economic advancement of women—yet doesn't actually support them. We've finally hit a breaking point.
Indonesian Government Blocks Online Services For Steam, Epic Games And More
The blocks, which also affect the likes of Yahoo and PayPal, come after these companies failed to comply with a requirement related to Indonesia's content moderation laws in a timely manner.
The Ugly Failure Of A Gorgeous Depression-Era 'Car Of The Future'
And how its designer, Buckminster Fuller, covered for his mistakes.
The Entire State Of Ohio Takes On The Dovahkiin In This Bizarre 'Skyrim' Mod
All Dragons All Ohio is available to download now.
'Hitman 3' Has A 'Monkey Island' Easter Egg
A recent update for "Hitman 3" added the tropical Ambrose Island map to the game. This map has a piratical theme, and so it is only fitting that Guybrush Threepwood from the "Monkey Island" series makes a showing on its shores.
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher.
This Impressive Fan-made 'Star Wars: Jedi' VR Demo Shows Disney How It Should Be Done
Ian Higton tries out a demo for a fan-made remaster of "Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast."
Taylor Swift Seen Hiding Behind Umbrella As She Gets Off Private Jet
Paparazzi snapped the "All Too Well" singer putting the private in private jet while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5.
Winamp, The Vintage MP3 Software, Is Officially Back
The stalwart digital audio player gets a new codebase after four years of development.
Here's Why HBO Max Is Quietly Trimming Its Online Movie Library
Movies made specifically for the streaming service are quietly being removed — and more are going to go away. Why is this happening and what's in store for the future of projects slated to be released by Warner Bros. and Discovery Inc.?. The Lede. Key Details. Six current films...
New 'Bomberman' Game Coming To Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade users will soon be getting a new game in the "Bomberman" series to add to their collection.
This Costumed Character Playing Woody From 'Toy Story' Went Out Of Their Way To Make Sure These Black Kids Didn't Get Snubbed By Jessie At Disney World
The person playing Woody at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom went above and beyond to make sure these kids got the treatment they deserved at the happiest place on Earth. Feels like a lot of effort has to go into this? Not organic at all. Forget Disney, it’s the young ppl in the costumes that are the problem, no older person is in an enclosed costume in 100 degree heat.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Stephen King Testifies Against Merger Of Publishing Giants
The cult author said claims the tie-up would not hinder competition were "a little bit ridiculous".
