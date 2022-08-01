4 Penny Stocks To Watch After OTRK Stock Explodes Over 140%

Robinhood’s transaction-based revenue in the second quarter of 2022 fell to $202 million from $451 million in the second quarter last year, a drop of more than half. The picture of the overall revenue isn’t much better: down 44 percent to $318 million from $565 million a year ago. Yes, about a quarter of the company is getting fired.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO