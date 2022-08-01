ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans lead Congressional ballot as Biden dips below Trump, Carter’s approval rating

By Casey Harper | The Center Square
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – Republicans have a sizable edge over Democrats as the midterm elections draw closer, according to a new poll.

Updated CBS News’ Battleground Tracker data now projects 230 House seats for Republicans, compared to 205 for Democrats. Currently, Democrats have a slight majority in the House 221 to 214.

If Republicans retake the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's four-year run in charge would be over.

Midterm elections have featured big losses for the party of the incumbent administration in recent years for both Republicans and Democrats. The latest polling shows that same pattern is projected to repeat itself unless something changes.

Real Clear Politics polling currently predicts 47 Republican U.S. senators and 46 Democratic senators with 7 marked “toss-up.”

At the same time, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has steadily dropped since taking office. Gallup’s approval rating hit a new low for Biden over the weekend, dropping to 38% with 59% of Americans disapproving.

“A year ago, Biden's honeymoon period came to an end when his approval rating dropped to 50% amid a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases,” Gallup said. “Since then, his public support has eroded after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the highest inflation in four decades, record-high gas prices and continuing supply chain issues.”

Those figures are lower than Biden’s predecessors.

“No president elected to his first term has had a lower sixth-quarter average than Biden, although Jimmy Carter's and Donald Trump's ratings were only slightly better, at 42%,” Gallup said. “Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan also averaged below majority approval.”

NBC News

Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
MSNBC

During Jan. 6 hearing, House Republicans target one of their own

Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House press aide, had plenty of important insights to share during her Jan. 6 committee hearing testimony. Consider, for example, her comments about the then-president’s tweet targeting then-Vice President Mike Pence. At a time when Pence’s life was in danger, that tweet was...
