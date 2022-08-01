ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock millage extension early voting begins Aug. 2: Info

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqva3_0h0jGdqH00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting for a series of bond issues in Little Rock begins Tuesday, Aug. 2. The bonds, if approved, will be funded by extending the city’s 3.0 mil property tax.

The bonds are:

  • Street improvement
    • $40.5 million
  • Drainage improvement
    • $40.5 million
  • Fire Apparatus improvement
    • $19.5 million
  • Park and Recreation improvement
    • $37 million
  • District Court facility improvement
    • $8.5 million
  • Port Industrial Park improvement
    • $15.8 million

Sample Ballot (pdf)

Voting locations, election day (pdf)

Main early voting location:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 8; no Saturday voting

• Pulaski County Regional Building

501 W. Markham St., Little Rock

Alternate early voting locations

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aug. 2 – 5; closed Monday Aug. 8 before Election Day

Little Rock:

• Sue Cowan Williams Library

1800 S. Chester St.

• Dee Brown Library

6325 Baseline Rd.

• Roosevelt Thompson Library

38 Rahling Circle

• Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library

2015 Napa Valley Dr.

• Sidney S. McMath Library

2100 John Barrow Rd.

• John Gould Fletcher Library 823 N. Buchanan St.

North Little Rock:

• William F. Laman Library

2801 Orange St.

• Glenview Community Center

4800 E. 19th St.

