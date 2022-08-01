Controlled Environment Agriculture Food Safety Coalition Appoints Tom Stenzel as New Executive Director; Marc Oshima Comments

BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005281/en/ Essential Utilities’ long-time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen appointed to new role as vice president, investor relations and treasurer (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO