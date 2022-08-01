Controlled Environment Agriculture Food Safety Coalition Appoints Tom Stenzel as New Executive Director; Marc Oshima Comments

www.andnowuknow.com
EFG Names Industry Leader to Expand Its Training, Compliance and Recruiting Capabilities
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- EFG Companies today announced automotive industry sales and operations leader Kim Kotz Carroll has joined the company as Vice President of Training and Recruiting. Today, each of EFG’s F&I training graduates produce an average of $206,000 in additional annual revenue. The company also maintains an average of $2,051 in client F&I PRU. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2N2SfM0. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005143/en/ Kim Kotz Carroll has joined EFG Companies as Vice President of Training and Recruiting, boosting the company’s award-winning client engagement model which incorporates ongoing sales, F&I and compliance training to meet each dealership’s unique goals. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Essential Utilities’ Long-Time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen Appointed to New Role as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005281/en/ Essential Utilities’ long-time Chief of Staff Brian Dingerdissen appointed to new role as vice president, investor relations and treasurer (Photo: Business Wire)
D.A. Davidson Advises Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Agriculture Equipment Heartland AG Systems on Its Sale to Titan Machinery
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Heartland AG Systems, Inc. and its affiliates (Heartland). Heartland is the largest CASE IH Application Equipment distributorship in North America and one of the leading national distributors for sprayer parts and accessories to co-operatives and farm service providers. Titan Machinery, Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the U.S. and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment.
Airship Names Tracey Ryan O’Connor Senior Vice President of Global Sales
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Mobile app experience company Airship today announced the appointment of Tracey Ryan O’Connor as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, O’Connor will be responsible for accelerating Airship’s new business efforts globally, including serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005311/en/ SaaS martech and ecommerce sales veteran Tracey Ryan O’Connor joins Airship as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor moves to chairman role to focus on Bitcoin
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is stepping down to become executive chairman “to focus more on our Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives,” according to a company statement released Tuesday. Fast facts. According to the statement, this will allow the company to split its focus between two...
Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006171/en/ Kevin Carpenter and Jill Pemberton Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America (Photo: Business Wire)
Carter’s Will Launch Products with Lenzing Ecovero This Fall
Click here to read the full article. The latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report from Carter’s Inc., one of the largest branded marketers in North America of apparel for babies and young children, details the company’s plans for upping its use of sustainable materials. The report also highlights Carter’s approach to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues facing the retail industry, the planet and communities. The company said the 2021 CSR report demonstrates its dedication to supporting all families with young children through three key priorities: people, planet and product. “As the leading company serving families with young children, Carter’s seeks...
Study pinpoints 'win-win' solutions to protect human health and conserve ecosystems
A far-reaching review of academic papers and reports evaluated 46 proposed "win-win" solutions for reducing human infectious disease burdens and advancing conservation goals, which now can be explored on a publicly available website. The study highlights diverse and widespread bright spots where there could be opportunities to simultaneously safeguard human and ecosystem health.
