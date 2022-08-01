ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect

By The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r6co_0h0jFGhT00

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes. A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session.

Other new laws include several overhauling regulation of medical marijuana. And one allows military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will to carry concealed handguns without permits. Another doubles fines for speeders on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. Still another prohibits discrimination on the job, in housing or at school based on the way a person’s hair is styled.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

New law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Speeders#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Reminder: School is back in Louisiana; so are school zones

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With most K through 12 schools set to begin across the State of Louisiana within the next two weeks, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers to be aware of school zones and to be cautious around school buses. School zone times vary around Louisiana but generally are in effect […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WEAR

Report: Louisiana man pushes, punches child in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly pushing and punching a child. Tyler Mead, 23, of Louisiana, is charged with cruelty towards a child - abusing a child without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the scene...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy