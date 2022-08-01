Rachel Kenyon Details How Fibre Box Association Helps Maintain a Sustainable Industry

www.andnowuknow.com
Agriculture Online
CIBO Technologies submits first U.S.-based carbon project
CIBO, the science-based technology company that provides partners with a complete platform to manage ag carbon and nature-based climate programs, today announced the acceptance of their Project Description Document (PDD) to Verra entitled "The CIBO Initiative for Scaling Regenerative Agriculture." The PDD was submitted under Verra Carbon Standard VM0042. Verra...
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
Tigo Energy Introduces Design Quality Tool and Services for Installers of Large Commercial Systems
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today unveiled the Solar PLC Signal Integrity Tool and expanded training material to empower solar installers and EPCs to provide high-quality solar solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar system owners. Following the recently announced Tigo Pure Signal™ technology, Tigo is once again leveraging its technical expertise for its customers with a design validation tool and companion training material that will help installers preemptively identify potential PLC (powerline communications) signal integrity issues in large-scale C&I solar systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005477/en/ The updated TS4 Design and Installation Course now includes best practices around mitigating PLC crosstalk issues at the design stage before they can cause disruptions in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Supply chain issues are coming for your beer – WTT newsletter
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, CO2 shortages strike breweries; Senate bill proposes $40K tax credit for electric semis; dog days of the spot market; and more. Dead horse summer. Somewhat stable — You may be wondering why I haven’t talked much about the dry van...
yankodesign.com
Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature
Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
Business Presentation
Improve your slideshow or demonstration by learning how to wow your audience with an engaging presentation and seamless experience. A typical business presentation includes a slide deck and speech presented virtually or in person. However, an excellent presentation incorporates storytelling and data visualization techniques. It should engage your audience and encourage them to take action.
rigzone.com
Eni Launches Entrepreneurial Initiatives Booster – Eniverse
Eni has established Eniverse Ventures with the aim to sniff out entrepreneurial initiatives in new markets. — Italian oil and gas major Eni has made headway with its Just Transition agenda through the establishment of Eniverse Ventures, a corporate venture building that will focus on the identification, creation, and development of innovative and high-potential entrepreneurial initiatives that explore new markets.
MedicalXpress
Study pinpoints 'win-win' solutions to protect human health and conserve ecosystems
A far-reaching review of academic papers and reports evaluated 46 proposed "win-win" solutions for reducing human infectious disease burdens and advancing conservation goals, which now can be explored on a publicly available website. The study highlights diverse and widespread bright spots where there could be opportunities to simultaneously safeguard human and ecosystem health.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
technologynetworks.com
Machine Learning Helps Achieve Greater Depth in Proteome Analysis
Over recent years, we have seen an increase in the application of artificial intelligence (AI)-based methods – such as machine learning – across a variety of biological disciplines. Proteomics is a field of research that offers unparalleled insights into cellular biology, with potential applications spanning modern medicine, food...
Benzinga
Logistics and Industrial Real Estate Trends and Insights from NAI Global
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Each month 20+ of NAI Global's top industrial and logistics real estate experts participate in a conference call organized by Steve Pastor with NAI James E. Hanson in Teterboro, New Jersey. Pastor chairs NAI Global's Industrial Council. The group discusses trends in their respective markets, activity (both developers and tenants), rental rates and investment capitalization rates and related factors impacting the logistics industry in the U.S.
Trumble, Inc. Announces Mike Prins Has Joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Trumble, Inc. announced Mike Prins has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005115/en/ Mike Prins, CEO of Trumble, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Korea International Construction & Industrial Safety Expo 2022, Showcasing Innovative Smart Construction and Industrial Safety Solutions at KINTEX in October
GOYANG, Republic of Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Korea International Construction & Industrial Safety Expo 2022, where you can experience the world of cutting-edge construction safety solutions in one place, will be held at KINTEX, in Goyang, Korea, from October 19 to 21. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005060/en/ Korea Int’l Construction and Industrial Safety Expo (K-Con Safety Expo) 2022 Official Poster (Graphic: Business Wire)
Sustainability Matters: Lane Eight Pledges to Be Net Zero by 2030 + More News
Click here to read the full article. FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 3, 2022: After redeveloping its Trainer AD 1 sneaker to incorporate more recycled and plant-based materials, sneaker brand Lane Eight is now partnering with Carbonfact to achieve a true assessment of its carbon footprint, as part of a commitment to be net zero by 2030. Already the startup said it has calculated the footprint of its Trainer AD 1 and the HIIT Trainer sneakers, taking into account materials, production, logistics, product usage...
thefastmode.com
Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution
Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
Corporate E-learning Market: Maximum Growth to Come from India and Japan of APAC, By End-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), Deployment, and Geography
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET is a part of the global education industry (also referred to as the global education services industry), as categorised by Technavio. The parent, global education market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Moreover, the corporate E-learning market value is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
SMART Modular Technologies Launches its First Compute Express Link Memory Module
NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH ) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage announces its new Compute Express Link (CXL ™ ) Memory Module, the XMM CXL memory module. SMART’s new DDR5 XMM CXL modules helps boost server and data center performance by enabling cache coherent memory to be added behind the CXL interface, further expanding big data processing capabilities beyond the current 8-channel/12-channel limitations of most servers.
Digital Twins Are the Future, Here Are 5 Ways to Keep Them Secure While Manufacturing Innovation
Digital twins are an electronic version of a real-work entity. They are bound for a 36 percent increase in usage over the next five years. Here are five ways to utilize and secure digital twins while ensuring peak productivity.
