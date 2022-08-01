Mission Produce Imports Avocado Load from Jalisco, Mexico; Keith Barnard and Rigo Perez Comment

www.andnowuknow.com
Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?
While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
foodsafetynews.com
Canada sets regulations for some romaine grown in certain parts of California
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced the fall 2022 import requirements for U.S. romaine lettuce with special requirements for certain lettuce produced in California’s Salinas Valley. Whole-head romaine lettuce and products containing romaine lettuce such as bagged salads that were produced in the four Salinas Valley counties...
Phys.org
Tepary beans offer producers a low-input, climate-resilient legume alternative
Tepary beans are among the most drought-tolerant legume crops in the world, but at one time, they were almost an endangered species in the U.S. Waltram Ravelombola, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research organic and specialty crop breeder at Vernon and in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, is one of a few scientists to bring tepary beans into modern cropping systems and diets.
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
Production of baby formula has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage, a company spokesman said. Damage from severe thunderstorms including flooding had forced the Sturgis plant to halt operations in mid-June just two weeks after restarting production with...
biztoc.com
Beef prices set to surge further as farmers sell off cattle herds
U.S. cattle producers are sending higher numbers of breeding stock to the sale barn, and some are liquidating their herds entirely, signaling a trend that analysts say will likely push already-elevated beef prices even higher in the not-too-distant future. The latest cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows...
IFLScience
International Business Times
Pet Food Recall 2022: Product Sold In Certain States May Be Contaminated With Listeria
A company is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of its dog food because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes Listeriosis. The affected product was distributed in three U.S. states and a province in Canada. The recall affects one lot of Primal Pet Foods' Raw Frozen...
Popculture
Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens
Popular dark chocolate candy bars were recalled in Canada this week because they contain an undeclared allergen. The Fry's brand Orange Cream Dark Chocolate Bar was recalled because the bars include milk as an ingredient. This could be serious for anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk. The...
Steak and burgers cost more these days. Drought may keep prices high for years.
Ranchers are slaughtering their cows in record numbers, leaving fewer calves and less beef for years to come.
Popculture
Chicken and Turkey Wraps Recalled
Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain poultry wraps after they were found to pose a significant health risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 30 that Rachael's Food Corporation has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products due to possible listeria contamination.
Food recall news: Wismettac Asian Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Dashi Soup Base
Food recall news: Wismettac Asian Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat and Soy in Dashi Soup Base. Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 17.6 oz packages of Marutomo Dashi Soup Base because they may contain undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down. The proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture rules would declare salmonella...
Oatly and Other Drinks Recalled for Potential Cronobacter Sakazakii Infection
Foodservice company Lyons Magnus is recalling a number of drink products due to a possible microbial contamination, namely the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall list includes a number of drinks made by popular brands, such as Oatly, Premier Protein, and Stumptown. What exactly is Cronobacter sakazakii, and what symptoms should...
USDA declares salmonella an 'adulterant' in breaded chicken
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking new steps to protect against salmonella in poultry by declaring the bacteria an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products. The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday breaded raw poultry products will be subject to regulation...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA to restart food safety sampling program for fresh and frozen berries
In response to a history of hepatitis A and norovirus outbreaks associated with fresh and frozen berries, the FDA is developing a prevention strategy to enhance safety. “In the U.S. there have been four HAV (hepatitis A) outbreaks and three NoV (norovirus) outbreaks linked to frozen berries from 1990 to 2016, and since 2011, there have been three HAV outbreaks linked to fresh berries, including a current outbreak linked to fresh organic strawberries,” according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
Phys.org
Study shows top 'ingredient' to good-tasting coffee
But is it the type of bean, the way it is grown—or the way it is processed that makes the most of every last drop of coffee?. Researchers recently published a paper about this question in Agrosystems, Geosciences and Environment journal. The journal is a publication of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America.
