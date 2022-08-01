Mission Produce Imports Avocado Load from Jalisco, Mexico; Keith Barnard and Rigo Perez Comment

Tepary beans are among the most drought-tolerant legume crops in the world, but at one time, they were almost an endangered species in the U.S. Waltram Ravelombola, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research organic and specialty crop breeder at Vernon and in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, is one of a few scientists to bring tepary beans into modern cropping systems and diets.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO