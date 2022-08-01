ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The federal government had expected $114 billion income on student loans. But it could lose $197 billion, watchdog finds

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Red Ohio
4d ago

The feds shouldn't be making that much money on the backs of students. They should cut the interest rate to near zero and quit profiting off students.

QuackedOtter
4d ago

Why is there a profit? And compared to the debt why is the percentage of profit far greater than the original loan given by 200-600%? And why are we footing the bill twice for upper education?—you know, because our tax dollars already fund these institutions, and then we get charged again to even use the services we already pay for? It’s the policies, the politicians, and these elitist institutions that need changed. The math doesn’t add up and this means our government isn’t doing there job. OAN… Lobbying needs to be illegal.

you so stupid
4d ago

that's over 300 billion dollars. how do you make a mistake that big??? oh yes it's the government. I totally believe they would make a mistake that huge

