United States Department of Agriculture Restricts PACA Violator in Connecticut From Operating in the Produce Industry

www.andnowuknow.com
Related
andnowuknow.com
California Fresh Fruit Association’s Ian LeMay Provides Insight on Oakland Port’s Effects on Supply Chain
OAKLAND, CA - We here at ANUK are keeping an eye on the wire and on the seas as the supply chain remains a tenuous situation. Last week, we reported the reopening of the Oakland Port as protesters ended their blockade in front of one of the West Coast’s largest port entries. As workers continue to clear up backlogs of ships and boxes, I turned to Ian LeMay, President of California Fresh Fruit Association, for insights on the slowdowns this has caused on the supply chain.
Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation
(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
andnowuknow.com
California Strawberry Commission Highlights Cal Poly Strawberry Center's Research at Strawberry Field Day; Rick Tomlinson and Gerald Holmes Discuss
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - The outcome is bound to be great when you bring together members from several aspects of the industry to advance a multi-billion-dollar sector. At its highest-attended Strawberry Field Day yet, the Cal Poly Strawberry Center highlighted over a dozen critical farm research projects, sharing its efforts to improve the California strawberry industry with members of the California Strawberry Commission and more than 400 strawberry growers, researchers, and industry representatives.
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
Eyewitness News
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
Connecticut and New York in new anti-robocall task force
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced the formation of a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies that bring a majority of foreign robocalls into the country. According to the National Consumer Law Center and...
andnowuknow.com
Paul Catania of Catania Worldwide Shares Details of California Fig Program
MADERA, CA - As we look ahead to late summer and early fall promotions, figs will figure prominently in retail programs. The sweet honeyed taste is a welcome addition to everything from desserts to charcuterie boards. To see what’s in store for the California fig crop, I turned to Catania Worldwide President Paul Catania.
Connecticut, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK — Connecticut, New York City and three states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday. The agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. New York City and California had initially...
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
VOTE 2022: Vaccine mandates become issue in race for governor
Stefanowski and other GOP candidates attended a meet-and-greet Friday evening with Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates. According to the state Democratic Party, who claims a representative attended the event, Stefanowski told the group he is in regular contact with them.
DOC tops state overtime expenditures for seventh year in a row
The state Office of Fiscal Analysis released its 4th quarter overtime report and once again the Department of Corrections (DOC) topped the list. Despite having the most employees of any state agency besides the University of Connecticut, DOC employees pulled down $94.3 million dollars in overtime pay over the last fiscal year, a three percent […] The post DOC tops state overtime expenditures for seventh year in a row appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
newbritainindependent.com
NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission
Republican Brock Weber Withdraws From SOTS Contest Amid Inquiry On Contributions. The campaign of Republican Brock Weber, one of three Republicans seeking the nomination for Secretary of the State in the August 9th Primary, is being investigated by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) for alleged violations of campaign finance law.
Comments / 0