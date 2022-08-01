The New Jersey Devils and Jesper Bratt appear headed to arbitration

While most of the players who had early arbitration dates have settled in recent days, that hasn’t been the case yet for the New Jersey Devils' right wing Jesper Bratt. He and the team have until the start of the hearing on Wednesday to reach an agreement; once the hearing starts, they will have to go through the process and wait for the award.

We previously covered how these negotiations have reportedly been “very difficult,” but it seems both sides may be attempting to avoid the arbitration process. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com reports that the Devils are “trying to find a reasonable middle ground for both parties,” indicating that there could be an intensification of contract talks before the process begins.

Team: $4.15MM

Player: $6.5M

Midpoint: $5.325MM

(via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman)

The Numbers

Jesper Bratt flashed incredible skill and offensive talent early in his career. Since making the NHL as a fast-rising sixth-round pick, many in New Jersey believed big things were to come for the diminutive Swedish winger. In 2021-22, that came to fruition, as Bratt led the Devils in scoring, potting 26 goals and 73 points in 76 games. He showed that he had strong chemistry with the Devils’ crop of budding stars, including the team’s franchise player, Jack Hughes.

Bratt’s style is electrifying. Despite his size, he’s a play-driving winger who can single-handedly create offense for his line mates. He’s a pass-first playmaker with a scoring touch capable of netting 20+ goals consistently. He’s not a defensive player by any means but he’s also not a total liability on that end of the ice. Finding a player like Bratt is difficult, making it extremely important that the Devils find a way to retain Bratt long-term as they attempt to move from prolonged rebuilding to contention.

Because of his breakout year, Bratt’s case comes with the concession that there is a bit of risk to investing in him. From a purely numbers perspective, Bratt’s 2021-22 season was his first as a true top-of-the-lineup difference-maker. Bratt’s next-most productive season was his rookie year, when he scored 35 points. If the Devils don’t believe Bratt’s breakout season is repeatable, their caution is plausible..

But Bratt’s play last season gave indication that his numbers were more than sustainable. In fact, his play indicated that there could still be some unreached upside in his game. Devils fans are eagerly hoping for a long-term deal with Bratt to be announced, and it’s easy to see why with his recent stats.

2021-22 Stats: 76 GP, 26G 47A 73pts, 16 PIMS, 197 shots, 17:26 ATOI

Career Stats: 307 GP, 70G 133A 203pts, 54 PIMS, 590 shots, 15:39 ATOI

Potential Comparables

Comparable contracts are restricted to those signed within restricted free agency which means UFA deals and entry-level pacts are ineligible to be used. The contracts below fit within those parameters. Player salaries also fall within the parameters of the submitted numbers by both sides of this negotiation.

Drake Batherson (Senators) – Batherson represents the lower end of the comparable cases for Bratt. Coming off of a season where he scored 34 points in 56 games, Batherson inked a six-year, $4.975M AAV contract extension with Ottawa. As a still-developing former top prospect, Batherson’s deal was all about projection. The Senators believed that Batherson would quickly emerge as a top-line scoring threat, as evidenced by the back-loaded structure of the deal. They were right, and Batherson exploded for 44 points in 46 games in an injury-shortened 2021-22 campaign. Since Batherson was able to justify a long-term extension at $4.975M AAV due to a 50-point pace season, Bratt--as a near point-per-game player--should naturally see that cap number as an absolute floor for his next deal, and only on a one or two-year term.

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) – Another contract that was made with projection in mind, Guentzel signed a six-year, $6M AAV deal in the winter of 2018. He did so as a Stanley Cup champion, with a near point-per-game shortened rookie season and an incredible playoff run under his belt--a run where he posted 13 goals and 21 points in 25 games. The argument can be made that Guentzel’s case at the time was stronger than Bratt’s is now, largely because of that playoff production. But Guentzel did not have nearly as much NHL experience as Bratt does now and, perhaps more importantly, Guentzel had the privilege of playing next to Sidney Crosby--which can be argued assisted in that quality production. Bratt has been tasked with driving play as a lead contributor more than Guentzel had to that point in his career. With Guentzel as a comparison, Bratt could reasonably argue for an AAV at or above the $6M mark.

Projection

This is an arbitration case that is a bit simpler to project than the one for, say, Yakov Trenin. Bratt is an remarkably talented player with the points and box score production to confirm that. The Devils’ filing for a number in the $4M range is not an authentic representation of what they believe Bratt is worth. It’s simply a negotiation tactic to give them an advantage with the arbitrator.

With how well Bratt played last season, his filing for $6.5M is not unreasonable. The NHL currently pays second-line players such as Kevin Hayes north of $7M on their own long-term contracts. But with most arbitration cases, Bratt’s final award is likely to be in between his ask and the Devils’ lowest-offered number.

One aspect of this battle to keep in mind is the effect the arbitration process can have on the relationship between the team and the involved player. The unique complexity of Bratt’s negotiations with the Devils have been reported, and it’s definitely possible that missteps in the process could potentially lead to severed ties between the organization and Bratt.

Ultimately, even in the unlikely event that Bratt is awarded the totality of his $6.5M filing, the Devils' biggest risk in this process is their failure to complete a long-term deal with Bratt before the arbitration process. It began could truly cost them their player, as arbitration processes have catalyzed the exit of many talented NHL players in the past. Hopefully for the Devils’ sake, it won’t get to that point, and both the team and Bratt agree to a mutually acceptable contract extension.

