ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

The New Jersey Devils and Jesper Bratt appear headed to arbitration

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago

While most of the players who had early arbitration dates have settled in recent days, that hasn’t been the case yet for the New Jersey Devils' right wing Jesper Bratt. He and the team have until the start of the hearing on Wednesday to reach an agreement; once the hearing starts, they will have to go through the process and wait for the award.

We previously covered how these negotiations have reportedly been “very difficult,” but it seems both sides may be attempting to avoid the arbitration process. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com reports that the Devils are “trying to find a reasonable middle ground for both parties,” indicating that there could be an intensification of contract talks before the process begins.

Team: $4.15MM

Player: $6.5M

Midpoint: $5.325MM

(via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman)

The Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhuex_0h0jDzuO00
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Jesper Bratt flashed incredible skill and offensive talent early in his career. Since making the NHL as a fast-rising sixth-round pick, many in New Jersey believed big things were to come for the diminutive Swedish winger. In 2021-22, that came to fruition, as Bratt led the Devils in scoring, potting 26 goals and 73 points in 76 games. He showed that he had strong chemistry with the Devils’ crop of budding stars, including the team’s franchise player, Jack Hughes.

Bratt’s style is electrifying. Despite his size, he’s a play-driving winger who can single-handedly create offense for his line mates. He’s a pass-first playmaker with a scoring touch capable of netting 20+ goals consistently. He’s not a defensive player by any means but he’s also not a total liability on that end of the ice. Finding a player like Bratt is difficult, making it extremely important that the Devils find a way to retain Bratt long-term as they attempt to move from prolonged rebuilding to contention.

Because of his breakout year, Bratt’s case comes with the concession that there is a bit of risk to investing in him. From a purely numbers perspective, Bratt’s 2021-22 season was his first as a true top-of-the-lineup difference-maker. Bratt’s next-most productive season was his rookie year, when he scored 35 points. If the Devils don’t believe Bratt’s breakout season is repeatable, their caution is plausible..

But Bratt’s play last season gave indication that his numbers were more than sustainable. In fact, his play indicated that there could still be some unreached upside in his game. Devils fans are eagerly hoping for a long-term deal with Bratt to be announced, and it’s easy to see why with his recent stats.

2021-22 Stats: 76 GP, 26G 47A 73pts, 16 PIMS, 197 shots, 17:26 ATOI

Career Stats: 307 GP, 70G 133A 203pts, 54 PIMS, 590 shots, 15:39 ATOI

Potential Comparables

Comparable contracts are restricted to those signed within restricted free agency which means UFA deals and entry-level pacts are ineligible to be used. The contracts below fit within those parameters. Player salaries also fall within the parameters of the submitted numbers by both sides of this negotiation.

Drake Batherson (Senators) – Batherson represents the lower end of the comparable cases for Bratt. Coming off of a season where he scored 34 points in 56 games, Batherson inked a six-year, $4.975M AAV contract extension with Ottawa. As a still-developing former top prospect, Batherson’s deal was all about projection. The Senators believed that Batherson would quickly emerge as a top-line scoring threat, as evidenced by the back-loaded structure of the deal. They were right, and Batherson exploded for 44 points in 46 games in an injury-shortened 2021-22 campaign. Since Batherson was able to justify a long-term extension at $4.975M AAV due to a 50-point pace season, Bratt--as a near point-per-game player--should naturally see that cap number as an absolute floor for his next deal, and only on a one or two-year term.

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) – Another contract that was made with projection in mind, Guentzel signed a six-year, $6M AAV deal in the winter of 2018. He did so as a Stanley Cup champion, with a near point-per-game shortened rookie season and an incredible playoff run under his belt--a run where he posted 13 goals and 21 points in 25 games. The argument can be made that Guentzel’s case at the time was stronger than Bratt’s is now, largely because of that playoff production. But Guentzel did not have nearly as much NHL experience as Bratt does now and, perhaps more importantly, Guentzel had the privilege of playing next to Sidney Crosby--which can be argued assisted in that quality production. Bratt has been tasked with driving play as a lead contributor more than Guentzel had to that point in his career. With Guentzel as a comparison, Bratt could reasonably argue for an AAV at or above the $6M mark.

Projection

This is an arbitration case that is a bit simpler to project than the one for, say, Yakov Trenin. Bratt is an remarkably talented player with the points and box score production to confirm that. The Devils’ filing for a number in the $4M range is not an authentic representation of what they believe Bratt is worth. It’s simply a negotiation tactic to give them an advantage with the arbitrator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9XTJ_0h0jDzuO00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

With how well Bratt played last season, his filing for $6.5M is not unreasonable. The NHL currently pays second-line players such as Kevin Hayes north of $7M on their own long-term contracts. But with most arbitration cases, Bratt’s final award is likely to be in between his ask and the Devils’ lowest-offered number.

One aspect of this battle to keep in mind is the effect the arbitration process can have on the relationship between the team and the involved player. The unique complexity of Bratt’s negotiations with the Devils have been reported, and it’s definitely possible that missteps in the process could potentially lead to severed ties between the organization and Bratt.

Ultimately, even in the unlikely event that Bratt is awarded the totality of his $6.5M filing, the Devils' biggest risk in this process is their failure to complete a long-term deal with Bratt before the arbitration process. It began could truly cost them their player, as arbitration processes have catalyzed the exit of many talented NHL players in the past. Hopefully for the Devils’ sake, it won’t get to that point, and both the team and Bratt agree to a mutually acceptable contract extension.

Contract information courtesy of CapFriendly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at free agent RW Phil Kessel

In his peak throughout the 2010s, Phil Kessel was a consistent 30-goal threat, displaying his electric shooting talent en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Kessel’s move to Arizona for the last three seasons may have left him forgotten in some circles, he’s coming off his best season in three years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Patrick Kane 'remains undecided' on future

With the Chicago Blackhawks deciding to rebuild halfway through their previous rebuild, speculation has run rampant about all-time great Patrick Kane’s future with the team. If dealt, he’d be one of the best players and biggest names traded in the past few seasons, joining blockbuster deals like the Jack Eichel and Erik Karlsson trades. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger pumped the brakes on trade rumors, saying that Kane’s camp “remains undecided” and that any rumors at this point are purely speculative.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

USA Hockey trims World Junior roster

With the 2022 World Juniors now less than two weeks away, hockey federations are in the process of trimming down or setting their rosters for the tournament. USA Hockey is the latest to do so, officially announcing that their current roster for the upcoming tournament is as follows:. Goaltenders. Remington...
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken announce ECHL affiliate

The first ECHL affiliate in Seattle Kraken history will be the Kansas City Mavericks, which will partner with the expansion team and its new AHL affiliate Coachella Valley this season. The Mavericks were affiliated with the Calgary Flames for the past several years. It is a multi-year agreement between Kansas...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Yakov Trenin
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets 'actively trying to unload salary' to extend Patrik Laine

One of the biggest names who decided not to file for salary arbitration a few days ago was Columbus Blue Jackets restricted free agent Patrik Laine. While this was taken as a strong indicator that the two sides had at least some positivity in contract negotiations, Laine remains unsigned with just a day left to officially accept his qualifying offer. That offer will expire at 4 p.m. CT Friday, though there is nothing stopping the two sides from agreeing on something similar further into the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign veteran forward Ryan Dzingel

The Carolina Hurricanes have added to their depth with an experienced NHL veteran, signing forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season, the team announced. The deal will pay Dzingel $750K at the NHL level and $150K in the minors, guaranteeing $200K. This will mark the...
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at the upcoming roster crunch for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have had quite the offseason. In a span of one month, they’ve lost two pillars of their franchise: Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Yet in the same month, they’ve added a Hart Trophy contender in Jonathan Huberdeau and a top-of-the-lineup all-around defenseman in Mackenzie Weegar. It’s clear from GM Brad Treliving’s actions that the Flames are intent on building on last season’s 111-point campaign and competing for a Stanley Cup, despite the roster turmoil. They certainly look poised to do so, boasting a roster that includes a Vezina Trophy contender in net, a balanced, skilled forward corps, and a stout defense.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Robert Hagg

The Detroit Red Wings have added a little more defensive depth, signing Robert Hagg to a one-year, one-way contract. Hagg will earn $800K in the 2022-23 season. Hagg, 27, was swapped twice in the last year, first as part of the Buffalo Sabres’ return from the Philadelphia Flyers for Rasmus Ristolainen, and then to the Florida Panthers at the deadline for a sixth-round pick. He’ll see his salary cut in half after carrying a $1.6M cap hit the last two seasons, and joins an organization where it is not immediately clear how much playing time is available.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#The New Jersey Devils#Swedish
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer with Jets

With his name featuring heavily in trade rumors, Pierre-Luc Dubois has taken himself one step closer to an exit from Winnipeg. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Dubois has chosen to accept his one-year, $6M qualifying offer in advance of the upcoming deadline. The Jets have also officially announced the extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

P.K. Subban intends to play in 2022-23

Despite his declining production in recent years, P.K. Subban still represents an interesting free agent case. On a short-term, low-cost deal, a team would be getting the 2013 Norris Trophy winner who as recently as 2020-21 was still averaging more than 22 minutes a night. According to his agent Don Meehan, who spoke with Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports, Subban is still considering his options and intends on playing in 2022-23.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former first-round pick Michael Frolik signs in Czechia

There will be no NHL return for Michael Frolik but he’s not ready to hang up his skates just yet. After spending last season in the Swiss league, the veteran forward has signed a one-year deal in his native Czechia with Bili Tygri Liberec. Frolik, 34, played nearly 900...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders hire John MacLean as assistant, won't bring in Brian Wiseman

The New York Islanders have made an unexpected change to their coaching staff, hiring John MacLean as an assistant. That may raise some eyebrows, after an announcement just a few weeks ago that Lane Lambert’s assistants this season would be Brian Wiseman and Doug Houda. Wiseman, the Islanders say, will not be joining the staff after all.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks to retire franchise icon Patrick Marleau's No. 12

No player for the San Jose Sharks will ever wear No. 12 again. The team will retire Patrick Marleau’s number this season, raising his sweater to the rafters of SAP Center on February 25, 2023. He will become the first player in franchise history to receive that honor. Sharks president Jonathan Becher released the following statement:
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy