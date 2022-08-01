ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel police search for group who defaced park property

By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

1 dies on city’s westside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Carmel police seek help to find credit card thieves

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police want help to find two suspects in the theft of multiple credit and debit cards from a store on West Main Street. Carmel Police Department say the people in photos shared in a news release show “subjects” who entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street and stole the cards from bags. The release did not name the store. That block of Main Street is near the intersection with Old Meridian Street.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop for expired license plate violation leads to the discovery of meth

INDIANAPOLIS – A traffic stop in Indianapolis led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man after a Trooper discovered narcotics yesterday afternoon. On August 3, 2022, Trooper Justin Hobbs pulled over a Red 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue. The license plate on the truck was damaged and the expiration sticker was not visible, prior to the stop M/Tpr. Hobbs checked the plate number and determined the plate did not match the vehicle it was on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
FOX59

1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of North Beville Avenue, which is near the intersection with East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side. One […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy