Discipline Officer Hands Down One Rule on Deshaun Watson Getting Massages Moving Forward

The former federal judge who served as the disciplinary officer in the Deshaun Watson case is telling the quarterback to make one major change. Former judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday shared her recommended punishment for Watson. She is calling for a 6-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Robinson found that Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy “in three different ways: non-violent sexual assault; posing a danger to safety and well-being of another; undermining the integrity of the NFL.” Robinson determined her discipline based on the testimony of the four alleged victims who spoke with the NFL.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO