Discipline Officer Hands Down One Rule on Deshaun Watson Getting Massages Moving Forward

Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could soon have a lawsuit against the NFL, depending on the next move the NFL makes.
Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson officially received a six-game suspension from Judge Sue Robinson for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Judge Sue Robinson, who presided over the hearing, revealed her conclusions in a 16-page report. Here’s what Robinson said in the report, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Here are the key conclusions that Judge […] The post Judge Sue Robinson releases shocking conclusions on Browns star Deshaun Watson suspension ruling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson suspension news
After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Judge forcing Deshaun Watson to make 1 major massage change
The former federal judge who served as the disciplinary officer in the Deshaun Watson case is telling the quarterback to make one major change. Former judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday shared her recommended punishment for Watson. She is calling for a 6-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Robinson found that Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy “in three different ways: non-violent sexual assault; posing a danger to safety and well-being of another; undermining the integrity of the NFL.” Robinson determined her discipline based on the testimony of the four alleged victims who spoke with the NFL.
NFL, wanting a harsher penalty, says it will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
The NFL said Wednesday it is appealing a decision by a former federal judge to sit Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson without pay for just six games. The league is pushing for a full-season suspension instead.
Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Appeal
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a new report, that will happen.
Report: Deshaun Watson Has Been Given A Massage Mandate
Deshaun Watson was in all of the headlines on Monday morning when Judge Sue L. Robinson suspended him for six games. This decision comes after more than 20 women came forward alleging that Watson made inappropriate advances during personal massage sessions from 2020 to 2021. Robinson has also said that...
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, league reportedly pursuing an indefinite ban
It seems the NFL is none too happy with judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and
