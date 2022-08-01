Read on www.lakepowelllife.com
Sheriff’s Deputy Assigned to Tuba City District
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Tuba City Deputy Arnold Maryboy. Tuba City, AZ – Sheriff Jim Driscoll is pleased to announce CCSO will once again have a resident deputy assigned to the Tuba City District. This position has been vacant since the retirement of Deputy Robert James several years ago.
Upcoming Community Meeting August 10th
There will be a community meeting on Wednesday, August 10th from 4-5pm at City Council Chambers in Page City Hall, located at 697 Vista Avenue. The purpose of the meeting is to present citizens with information about Page’s 2040 General Plan, which will become available for public comment in September of this year.
Primary Day Results
In Page the numbers are not yet certified, but it appears that Mayor Bill Diak will hold on to the title of mayor. According to the Coconino County Board of Elections, Mayor Diak received 58.7 percent of the vote Tuesday, while his challenger, Rick Yanke, received 41.3 percent of the vote.
