FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.

Irvyon James, 19, of Fraklin, La. was arrested on July 29 around 1 p.m., according to FPD.

FDP said that he was arrested on a July 28 warrant for:

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Criminal street gang activity

Attempted second-degree murder – five counts

firearm-free zone

Principal to attempted second-degree murder – five counts

FPD said that James was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and thanked the Lafayette Police Department for their assistance with the arrest.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

