FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.
Irvyon James, 19, of Fraklin, La. was arrested on July 29 around 1 p.m., according to FPD.
FDP said that he was arrested on a July 28 warrant for:
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
- Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
- Criminal street gang activity
- Attempted second-degree murder – five counts
- firearm-free zone
- Principal to attempted second-degree murder – five counts
FPD said that James was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and thanked the Lafayette Police Department for their assistance with the arrest.
