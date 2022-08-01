ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZtnv_0h0jBrmA00

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.

Irvyon James, 19, of Fraklin, La. was arrested on July 29 around 1 p.m., according to FPD.

FDP said that he was arrested on a July 28 warrant for:

  • Illegal carrying of a weapon
  • Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
  • Aggravated criminal damage to property
  • Criminal street gang activity
  • Attempted second-degree murder – five counts
  • firearm-free zone
  • Principal to attempted second-degree murder – five counts

FPD said that James was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and thanked the Lafayette Police Department for their assistance with the arrest.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

Seven local arrests include shoplifting, battery on dating partner charges

Local authorities reported seven arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including charges of domestic battery and shoplifting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. --Rachelle Deanna Madison, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Franklin, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Heroin investigation leads to two arrests in Houma

During the past few months, the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division conducted investigation into the illegal sales of heroin within the 200 block of Point Street. While doing so, agents identified two suspects, Nealward Taylor of 209 Point Street and Pizarro Kimber of 211 Point Street as suspects. Once the investigation was completed, agents secured arrest warrants on both suspects for multiple charges related to their illegal sales. Agents also secured search warrants for their residences.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fpd#Fdp#Nexstar Media Inc
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on Heroin/Fentanyl charges, other drug charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cordaro Anthony Kimber, 32, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 4, 2022, Agents...
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
brproud.com

Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker

BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
BAKER, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy