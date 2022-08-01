Vodafone SIM only deal offers unlimited data for just £13.50 a month

The cost of living crisis has affected the way we spend money and many people have been looking for ways to minimise their monthly spend and expenses. Switching to a SIM only deal is a great way to save money and choosing one of the best SIM only deals can dramatically cut the costs on your phone bill.

If you’ve just bought a cheap handset and need a SIM to get it working or you’re thinking about making the switch to a SIM plan, there are some incredible deals on offer this month from popular mobile providers, including Vodafone. Right now at Vodafone, you can get the unlimited data SIM only plan for just £13.50 a month.

View the unlimited data SIM only deal at Vodafone

The unlimited data SIM only plan is now half price at Vodafone and comes with maximum speeds of up to 10 Mbps, unlimited data, texts and minutes, and 5G and 4G connectivity. This 24 month contract also comes with no upfront costs, helping you save even more money on a new SIM only plan.

Originally priced at £27 per month, the unlimited data SIM only plan is now half price for 6 months. Available from now until the end of August, you only £13.50 a month for 6 months until you go back to paying £27 a month for the rest of the 24-month contract.

At Vodafone, you can find 6 months of half price data on its 24-month SIM only plans, meaning you won’t have to pay full price until February 2023. Half price Vodafone SIM only deals include 50% off Red 150GB, Red 200GB, Unlimited Max, Unlimited Lite and Unlimited plans, so you can easily choose how much data you need.

To view the unlimited data SIM only plan at Vodafone, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals.

Unlimited data SIM only plan: £13.50 at Vodafone

Get unlimited data for half price at Vodafone. This unlimited SIM only deal comes with unlimited data, texts and minutes with a maximum download speed of 10 Mbps. If you buy this SIM only deal now, you only pay £13.50 a month until February 2023 before you pay full price of £27 a month from month 7. Ends 25th August 2022 . View Deal

If you don’t think you need unlimited data or you’d rather have a data cap on your SIM, you can get super low prices on the Red 150GB and Red 200GB SIM only plans.

The Vodafone Red pay monthly plans are a great choice for most people and have a wide variety of features, including fast speeds, roaming, calling and coverage. The 150GB SIM only plan is now just £10 a month and is Vodafone’s best selling plan. For more data, you can also find the 200GB SIM only plan for £11.50 a month.

If you’re looking for a cheap SIM deal but are interested in a different retailer, we’ve found one of the best offers from Smarty. Right now until the 7th November, Smarty is offering 50GB of data for just £10 a month . For even more deals, check out our guide to the best retailers to save money on your mobile phone plan or search through our deals widget below.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.