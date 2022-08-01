ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Realtor Tells CNBC: ‘Boise Market Is Not Gloom and Doom’

By Kevin Miller
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa

If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

10 Most Affordable Homes in Boise!

Idaho's overvalued housing market has the Wall Street Journal's attention. Last week the business and finance-focused daily newspaper based in New York City put it plainly: Idaho's housing boom "is reversing course." Single-family homes across the Gem State have risen by 79% over the last two years, but recent market trends predict they'll decrease by 10% percent in the coming months. While the Wall Street Journal's analysis is spot-on, today's house-hunters are still grappling with the high cost of residential real estate throughout Idaho.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emmett, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Eagle, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside the Tiniest Home for Sale in Boise [PHOTOS]

During the workday, it's only natural to crave a few minutes of downtime to break up meetings and deadlines. If the way you do that is by reaching for your smartphone and scrolling through Zillow, you already know what's happening. The median listing prices for homes in Boise are slowly...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Why is it so easy for people to completely overlook Boise?

Seriously, why are we so forgettable/under-appreciated? This is kind of an open letter/opinion piece I guess, because recently I’ve noticed some things that really aren’t fair to Boise, and I wanted to write about it. I follow a lot of the artists/concerts that come through the Boise area,...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Realtor#Real Estate Brokerage#Luxury Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Boise Realtor Tells#Cnbc
Idaho Capital Sun

Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
103.5 KISSFM

Would You Live In Employer-Owned Housing To Save Money On Rent in Boise?

Idaho's housing crisis is once again getting national media attention. This time, the New York Times profiled the problems with finding an affordable place to live in the Sun Valley area. Housing is so expensive that people have moved into garages, campers, and tents. These aren't just low-income workers. The cost of housing is so expensive that even a small business owner and a school principal have lived in make-shift shelters.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!

Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Meridian group convicted for selling counterfeit goods online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group in Meridian has been convicted of selling counterfeit products online. The group sold fake Apple and Samsung products both nationally and internationally. While this specific group will be behind bars, more groups are still out there. The United States attorney for the district of Idaho says there are many warning signs to look out for, including non-authentic packaging, and accessories that come with the phone.
idahobusinessreview.com

Farm-to-door delivery service launches in Boise

FarmDeliver, a new Boise-born company launched in May of this year, is making locally and sustainably grown food accessible for homes around the area, and everything — from meat and dairy products to bread and produce — is delivered right to the doorstep. Elisabeth Chin, the founder and owner of FarmDeliver, saw a need to bring staple foods from ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.

Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy