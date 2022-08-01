Christina (Clair) Willett Hoopes Garrett, age 72, of Monmouth, passed away at 6:31 am on Monday August 1, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. Christina was born on July 21, 1950 in Monmouth, the daughter of Edward Richard and Betty Pearl Schwigen Clair. Christina was raised in Monmouth where she attended Lincoln School and Central Junior High, and then graduated from Monmouth High School with the class of 1968. Christina was first married to Gary Willett in 1967 and he preceded her in his death. She later was married Jack L. Hoopes, Sr. on July 23, 1976 in Monmouth, Illinois and he also preceded her in death on January 6, 2003. Christina has been a homemaker in her own home all of her life, raising a family. She enjoyed handwork and doing crocheting. She was a former member of the Monmouth Eagles Club and most enjoyed being with her family and friends around a camp fire. Christina is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Hoopes and Angela Hoopes, both of Monmouth, Illinois. There are six sons that survive, Jack Willie Hoopes, Jr. and Edward W. Hoopes, both of Monmouth, Rodney L. Hoopes and Jodi of Kirkwood, IL; Donald J. Willett of New Windsor, IL; Terry E. Willett and Peggy and Gustav M. “Gus” Willett both of Monmouth, Illinois. There are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also surviving. Christina’s sister survives, Linda Smith also of Monmouth, Illinois. She is preceded in her death by her parents and both of her husbands.

