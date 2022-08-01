Read on 977wmoi.com
Lloyd Gene Clark, Jr.
Lloyd Gene Clark, Jr., 63, of Abingdon, Illinois, died at 5:21 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born August 28, 1958 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Lloyd E. Clark, Sr. and Marjorie Ann (Shawgo) Cunningham. Lloyd was reared and educated in the Monmouth area. He worked as a truck driver since 1993, working at DCM Transport, Bertis Carlson Trucking, and several others for many years. There was nothing else he would have rather done; he greatly enjoyed his career and the opportunities to see the country that it provided.
Walter Carl Bjorkman
Walter Carl Bjorkman, 85, of Galesburg, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 12, 1937 in Galesburg, the son of Howard Valdemar and Eileen Jeanette (Oliver) Bjorkman. Wally graduated from Galesburg High School in 1956. In his younger years, he worked at the Orpheum Theatre and for the City of Galesburg Park Division. Then he worked for OMC Gale Products for many years. After they closed, Wally and his family moved to Iowa where he worked as a greeter at Walmart for around 12 years until his retirement in 2007. After he retired, they moved back to Illinois, living in Decatur until 2012 then moving back to his hometown with his family. Wally married Karen E. Burdette on March 26, 1970 at First Christian Church in Galesburg.
Jeanette Mae Poulson
Surrounded by her children, loving family, and friends, Jeanette Mae Poulson (née Tray) passed away on June 30, 2022, in Galesburg. The second of four children, Jean was born on February 20, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA to Elsie Mae Lange and Michael Francis Tray, Jr. Her father sadly passed in an apartment fire only one month before Jean’s 16th birthday, so she helped her mom raise and look after her younger siblings until her first marriage in December of 1956. Jean gave birth to her first daughter, Lorean June, on November 11, 1957, in Philadelphia and was a single mother of only 19 after her divorce in 1958. Despite the many barriers for women at the time, Jean was able to provide for her daughter, and eventually met the man who would become her husband of over 60 years, David William Poulson.
Aline H. Shotts
Aline H. Shotts, age 96, of Galesburg, died at 3:35 P.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. On October 13, 1925, Aline was born at her family home near Supply, Arkansas, to Hershel Bishop and Bertha Agnes (Cox) Gilbert, the seventh of their ten children. She spent many of her formative years in Arkansas during the Great Depression and graduated from Oquawka High School in Oquawka, Illinois with the class of 1943. Aline married Samuel Charles Shotts on July 14, 1949, in Monmouth, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2010. She worked as a clerk for Levenberg Grocery for a time, until opening the East Losey Street Market in 1964 with her husband, Sam, which they operated for around ten years in the Swedish neighborhood known as “Monkeytown.”
David William Poulson
David William Poulson passed away on June 29, 2022, at the age of 83 in Galesburg, Illinois. Dave was born on September 28th, 1938, in Warren County, Illinois to Minnie Ellen Brown and George William Cornelius Poulson. The ninth eldest and youngest of three boys of Minnie and George’s 15 children, Dave was a farm boy who spent much of his childhood doing farm chores and (lovingly) teasing his 12 sisters. He graduated from Abingdon High School in 1955 at the age of 16.
Michael Vincent Mooney
Michael Vincent Mooney, 65, of Galesburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home. He was born August 18, 1956 in Galesburg, the son of Vincent Patrick and Patricia Ann (Ritchey) Mooney. After graduating from Galesburg High School in 1974, he attended Carl Sandburg College where he received his associate’s degree. In 1977, Mike opened a local business named M&M Mobil (Auto Care). He owned and operated his business until 2007. Mike was an ASE certified technician and continued his training throughout his career. At the end of his career, he was the service manager for City Select Motors in Galesburg. He married Jane Patricia Kisler on June 3, 1978 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Galesburg.
Christina (Clair) Willett Hoopes Garrett
Christina (Clair) Willett Hoopes Garrett, age 72, of Monmouth, passed away at 6:31 am on Monday August 1, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. Christina was born on July 21, 1950 in Monmouth, the daughter of Edward Richard and Betty Pearl Schwigen Clair. Christina was raised in Monmouth where she attended Lincoln School and Central Junior High, and then graduated from Monmouth High School with the class of 1968. Christina was first married to Gary Willett in 1967 and he preceded her in his death. She later was married Jack L. Hoopes, Sr. on July 23, 1976 in Monmouth, Illinois and he also preceded her in death on January 6, 2003. Christina has been a homemaker in her own home all of her life, raising a family. She enjoyed handwork and doing crocheting. She was a former member of the Monmouth Eagles Club and most enjoyed being with her family and friends around a camp fire. Christina is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Hoopes and Angela Hoopes, both of Monmouth, Illinois. There are six sons that survive, Jack Willie Hoopes, Jr. and Edward W. Hoopes, both of Monmouth, Rodney L. Hoopes and Jodi of Kirkwood, IL; Donald J. Willett of New Windsor, IL; Terry E. Willett and Peggy and Gustav M. “Gus” Willett both of Monmouth, Illinois. There are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also surviving. Christina’s sister survives, Linda Smith also of Monmouth, Illinois. She is preceded in her death by her parents and both of her husbands.
Richard “Buddy” Carlson
Richard “Buddy” Carlson, 78, Altona, passed away on August 2, 2022. He was born September 21, 1943, in Galesburg, IL, the son of Richard Leland Carlson and Mildred Simpson Carlson. Buddy was raised in Victoria and later Galesburg. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1961. Buddy married...
American Legion Baseball Moline Post 246 Wins Opener at Great Lakes Regional
The Moline Post 246 American Legion baseball squad is in Midland, Michigan this week for the Great Lakes Regional tournament. It’s the final step in the journey to qualify for the World Series, which starts August 11th in Shelby, North Carolina. Eight teams made up of Legion Posts from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin will be trying to be one of those World Series finalists.
Helen Louise Rigg
Helen Louise Rigg, 96, of Pontiac, IL formerly of Roseville, IL, passed away at 2:14p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow in Pontiac. Helen was born October 31, 1925 in Roseville, the daughter of Albert and Leola Hazel (Adkisson) Anderson. She married J. Marion Rigg in 1946 and he preceded her in death January 9, 2006.
Wayne D. Thomson
Wayne D. Thomson, age 91, of Oak Run, Dahinda, Illinois died at 10:44 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Unity Point, Methodist, Peoria, Illinois. He was born on January 25, 1931 in Table Grove, Illinois the son of Virgil and Gladys (Trimmer) Thomson. He married Patricia Ann Anderson on June 17, 1950 in Altona, Illinois. She preceded in death on July 16, 2022.
2022 Quilts Across America Quilt Show This Weekend in Galesburg
Over 100 bed quilts, wall hangings, table runners, home décor, and Challenge Quilts will be on display this Saturday and Sunday at the Piecemakers Quilt Guild Bi-Annual Quilt Show at the Knox County YMCA, 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive in Galesburg. “Quilts Across America” is this year’s theme and Member Diane Federow highlights one special event taking place during the show:
Quad Cities Tennis Pro Brian Dahlstrom Named Monmouth College Tennis Coach
MONMOUTH, ILL. (08/03/2022) With more than three decades of tennis coaching and teaching experience, Brian Dahlstrom has been named the Head Tennis Coach for the Monmouth men’s and women’s programs. Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline where he was in his second...
Eagle View Community Health System Offering $10 Sports Physicals
Through September 1st, Eagle View Community Health System is offering sports physicals at a discounted $10 rate at any of their three locations, says Marketing Director Emily Higgins:. “We do usually cut off the age at 18 or that college age, but yes, $10 sports physical, which is a fantastic...
2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament Gets Underway on Saturday
Saturday starts the 2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Championship. The first day will take place at the Monmouth Country Club for the first 18 holes, with the tournament ending on Sunday for the final 18 at Gibson Woods Golf Course. Matt Briggs is the defending champion. Briggs defeated last year’s defending...
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
Flag Football Signups Begun at Warren County YMCA
With summer sports completing, flag football signups at the Warren County YMCA have begun. There will be three age groups for the fall season. Kids preschool through kindergarten will take part in the Learn to Play program and will meet from 4:30-5:30 on Tuesday nights beginning September 13th. The basics of football, in a clinic-style format, will be taught. The basic rules of football and throwing, catching and blocking are some of the skills that will be taught at that level.
City of Monmouth Has Submitted Road Contruction Projects to IDOT for Approval
The Monmouth City Council has submitted their 45-block road project to the Illinois Department of Transportation for approval before going out to bid, says Mayor Rod Davies:. “We have submitted 45 blocks for repair and that includes intersections that are required by ADA to be brought into compliance as well where they interact with those spots. We are estimating that it will be a $1.3 million project. We will have to see how the bids come in and once we get the project approved, we will share those roads with Council. We have covered a broad area of town with keeping in mind the underground infrastructure and trying to cover the worst streets first and those that we have already fixed the infrastructure or don’t have to fix any underneath.”
Local W-H Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Adds Resources to Her Toolbox from National Convention
Through the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau, educational programs are offered locally to the community, providing marketing, health, safety, and financial lessons and resources to students and teachers. Warren-Henderson Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Anna Sharp recently attended the National Ag in the Classroom Convention in New York:. Ag in the Classroom...
