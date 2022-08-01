ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Alzheimer’s Walk

By Avery Cotton
TAMPA (WFLA) – Alzheimer’s and dementia are such cruel diseases that take so much from people and families. The stress and heartache Alzheimer’s brings to families is gut-wrenching and we have to find a cure!

Throughout my involvement with the Alzheimer’s association, I’ve not only met the people inflicted with the diagnosis, but had the pleasure and privilege of meeting the volunteers, caretakers and doctors working to find a cure. No one should be robbed of a lifetime’s worth of precious memories.

I walk to find a cure so memories stay alive and so no one has to suffer from one of the cruelest diseases there is.

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Location :
Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607

