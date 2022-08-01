Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in crash that killed motorcycle driver

Read on kfdm.com
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man jailed on Aggravated Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault Family Violence warrants
BEAUMONT — Update: Johnson has been taken into custody. Beaumont Police Department - BPD Family Violence Detectives are looking for 24 year old Aaron Jamal Johnson who has two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault- Family Violence. He also has a Motion to Revoke Probation drug warrant along with a Terroristic Threat warrant.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Pot Arthur man allegedly leads police on chase through 2 cities
A Port Arthur man who reportedly led police on a high speed chase through two cities was arrested this week. Eric Ngoc Tran, 28, is being held on a $35,000 bond on a charge of evading detention with a motor vehicle. Tran was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
Port Arthur News
Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24
The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Arthur woman may soon face trial for her alleged involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a man. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Lace Skyler Christian. Christian is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado in May 2022.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries
NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked. From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said. The burglaries were in various areas of...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Jefferson County Correctional Officer accused of bringing drugs into jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned a Jefferson County correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail. Sheriff Zena Stephens tells us the officer is Dylan Michael Moore, 24. She says he was arrested Wednesday and has bonded out of jail. He was hired in April and is from Groves.
Port Arthur News
Alleged drunk driver that hit Port Arthur Police vehicle bonds out of jail
A Groves woman involved in a crash with a Port Arthur Police Department vehicle has bonded out of jail. Gloria Roy, 71, was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,000 and she bonded out several hours later, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death
A woman whose court-ordered GPS tracking device reportedly put her in the location of her grandfather’s fatal shooting was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Lace Skyler Christian is charged with murder following the May shooting death of Russell Vernon Reado. Arrested July 13, Christian remains in...
Orange Leader
Stolen skid steer located in Orange County originated from Jefferson County
A stolen digging, grading and leveling machine worth tens of thousands of dollars has been discovered, but authorities in Jefferson County and Orange County are working to make an arrest. Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives went to 408 Waddell St. in Vidor July 29 after receiving information...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur raid leads to arrest, cocaine and crack seizure plus confiscation of guns
The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit, along with members of the SWAT team, executed a Thursday search warrant at 1950 10th St. Authorities said the operation was for the possible discovery of crack cocaine. During the search, police said they located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10...
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
Port Arthur News
Area man jailed for intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed Port Arthur city employee
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
