Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in crash that killed motorcycle driver

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO