How to Watch the World Series Online

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The World Series matchup is set, with Game 1 kicking off Friday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

It’s the first time the Phillies are up for the MLB championship since 2009. The Astros, on the other hand, who have become a Goliath in the MLB this past year, winning out the once-formidable Yankees,  are vying for the trophy for the fourth time since 2017. The Houston team hasn’t lost a postseason game this season.

So, how can you catch the rest of the MLB games for the 2022 season? The World Series games will be broadcast on a wide range of broadcasters throughout the last leg of the season, such as Fox, FS1, ESPN and the MLB Network. However, there are plenty of ways to watch the MLB live online through streamers such as Sling TV , Fubo TV , Hulu Plus Live TV and more.

Below, check out the full MLB World Series schedule and the best ways to stream the games online.

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best ways to stream the MLB this season. You can stream national games on TBS, ESPN and FS1 through their Sling Blue subscription ($35 a month) or their Sling Orange & Blue subscription ($50 a month). This means that you can also add on Sports Extra for as low as $11/month, granting access to MLB Network, NFL Redzone and the Big Ten Network.




$35/Month


Hulu Plus Live TV

If you already have Hulu , it only costs an additional $5.99 a month to add on their Live TV option, which now also includes ESPN+ and Disney + for only $69.99  — a total steal.  You’ll have access to more than 75 top channels, in addition to Hulu Original and exclusive series. You can also record Live TV with up to 50 hours of storage and can stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.




$65/Month


FuboTV

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including ESPN, Fox and FS1. Their starter package, at $64.99 a month, includes 121 channels, a Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on three screens at once.




$64.99/Month


DirecTV Stream

At $70 a month, you get what you pay for with DirecTV Stream. Formerly AT&T TV, the streamer’s entertainment TV package includes ESPN, Fox, FS1 and NBC. The basic plan comes with more than 65 channels and 40,000 shows and movies on-demand, but you can also upgrade to their Choice Package for more than 90 channels, including live sports, and — best of all — a full year of HBO Max.




$69.99/Month


ESPN+

ESPN+ is one of the best choices for die-hard sports fans as it offers specialized coverage, in-depth analysis and exclusive commentary. However, it’s important to note that live games aren’t available to stream on the platform in every market. If you’re just looking to stream sports, you can pay $7/month for their coverage, but the best deal is through the Disney Bundle which gets you ESPN+, Hulu+ and Disney+ for only $69.99/month. Also available on ESPN+ is their award-winning “30 for 30” sports documentaries and exclusive pay-per-view UFC events.




$6.99/Month


World Series Schedule (Phillies vs. Astros):

Game 1 – Friday, Oct. 28      5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, Oct. 29     5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

Game 3 – Monday, Oct. 31     5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

Game 4 – Tuesday, Nov. 1        5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

Game 5 – Wednesday, Nov. 2       5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

Game 6 – Friday, Nov. 4.      5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

Game 7 – Saturday, Nov. 5.     5:03 p.m. / 8:03 p.m.

