Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

ABC News
 3 days ago

Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record “Renaissance," just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a spokeswoman for Beyoncé wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

The song “Heated,” which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word “spaz," which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

Lizzo also removed the word from one of her songs, “Grrrls," in June after disability advocates complained about the lyrics. Lizzo said in a statement she never wanted to promote derogatory language.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics that led to the change, wrote on Twitter that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”

Comments / 73

Darnell Miller
3d ago

Are you serious??...what has this sensitive world come to? we've been using that word for years and all of a sudden it's derogatory🤔

Reply(9)
101
Mr. Reality
3d ago

Let me get this straight. She worked with folks including her husband that uses the N-word in their music but, didn't think that was offensive. This is what we've come to.

Reply(3)
43
Todd Edwards
3d ago

First off in hip hop culture YOUR WORDS and OUR words may sound the same but carry a TOTALLY different meaning within our usage.. THIS WORLD IS SNOWBALLING DOWN HILL.. PEOPLE ARE SOFT, CRY BABIES who fine ANYTHING TO COMPLAIN ABOUT

Reply(4)
30
