Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV

Power pole hit-and-run leaves Richland homes without electricity
RICHLAND, Wash. — Homes in the area of Thayer Dr and Longfitt St have been without power for several hours on Thursday morning because of a hit-and-run accident in which a driver struck a power pole and fled the scene. According to a social media notice from the Richland...
Police: Suspect Tried Setting Fire to Sunnyside Home Before Deadly Shootout
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's office say the are working to identify a suspect or suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. That's just south of Van Belle. It was originally a call for a house fire, and now the reason for that appears to be the suspects tried setting the house the shootout happened at on fire fire. When that didn't work, the suspects then opened fire on the home, killing 60-year-old Jose Martiniano Rodriguez from Outlook. Rodriguez's son was hurt in the attack.
Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 4, 2022 7:12 p.m. The Richland Police Department has updated that the road is now reopened and power has been restored. The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street. The vehicle...
Richland Stolen Hit-And-Run Driver Takes Out Power Pole
Richland Police said, as of 9:45 AM Thursday, power in the affected area would be out for at least an hour. A man driving stolen vehicle takes out power pole in Richland. According to some area witness reports, and Richland Police, Around 4 AM the vehicle slammed into a power pole, knocking it down near the intersection of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street.
FOX 11 and 41
RPD Asks For Help In Identifying Fraud Suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male fraud suspect. The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700 block of Lynnwood Loop in Richland, later, the same man was seen on security cameras using a stolen credit card at Smoke City For Less on George Washington Way.
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on US 730 near milepost 182 left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash at about noon. A Saturn SUV was driving westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a Peterbilt Semi-truck.
Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
‘Still in shock:’ Transient Coffee Co set to officially open almost one year after reckless driver crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Almost one year after a reckless driver totaled a Kennewick family’s mobile coffee trailer in September, the Transient Coffee Company is up, running, and ready for business. Owner and head roaster Jessica Grubbs said she’s “still in shock” that they came out “on the other...
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
Baker man faces more charges for pursuit
PENDLETON – The last weekend of July was a busy one for Pendleton police officers. There were over 200 calls for service and more than 20 arrests. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that a pursuit early Sunday morning is the type of crime they are seeing more often. An...
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
Men charged with stealing 360,000 gallons of water for 10,000-plant marijuana grow
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Ex-boyfriend accused of shooting at Sunnyside apartment, injuring teen
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — 28-year-old Julian Juarez is wanted by police investigators in Yakima County for allegedly firing multiple gunshots at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when his demands to be let inside were ignored. According to the Sunnyside Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1300-block of...
Hermiston man dies in crash
HERMISTON — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Aug. 3, killed a Hermiston man. Oregon State Police reported troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about noon on Highway 730 near milepost 182.
First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
6 homes, 8 structures lost to wildfire in Lind
LIND, Wash. — Six homes and an additional eight structures have been lost to a wildfire burning in the town of Lind. All evacuation orders have been lifted and those living in the town can return to their homes. Containment is estimated to be around 100 percent. The wildfire burned about three square miles of land on the south side...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Moses Lake man who assaulted 9-week-old baby sentenced to 41 months in prison
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man who assaulted a 9-week-old baby has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Donovan Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence. He was initially charged with first-degree assault of a child but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
