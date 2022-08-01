ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Ayesha And Steph Curry Celebrate 11 Years Of Marriage In Style

By Shannon Dawson
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vPLn_0h0ik3mF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSnVt_0h0ik3mF00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


Ayesha Curry and her NBA superstar hubby Steph Curry celebrated 11 years of wedded bliss over the weekend.

Judging by her Instagram page, it looks like Mrs. Curry and her beaux marked their relationship milestone with a romantic getaway overseas. In one photo, Ayesha and Steph traded a few smooches on a fancy yacht as they sailed in an exotic-looking location. Another image captured the happy couple standing side by side as they chowed down on ice cream.

“11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by,” the International Smoke CEO wrote in the caption. “Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than halfway to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you,” she added.

Ayesha traveled aboard in style, too, wearing a pink sheer Alexander Wang mini dress with ruffled embroidery. The cute ensemble featured a big cut-out that exposed her sculpted midriff.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

Steph kept the love flowing on his Instagram page, telling fans he has been enjoying life “more and more” with his devoted wife. “Already blessed in so many ways, and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

Ayesha and Steph’s love story began as teenagers. The sweet couple met while attending the same church in North Carolina. During an interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February, the pair talked about their first impression upon meeting.

“I was maybe, 14 years old when we first met, and I just remember thinking that he was so cute,” Ayesha said before Stephen shared his first impression of the cookbook author. “I knew she was beautiful. We were both shy, so we didn’t know really how to talk to each other and approach each other.”

Ayesha, who is Canadian-born, told fans that she would often bring candy back from her hometown in Toronto for Steph to try. “She was the candy plug for a long time,” the Golden State Warrior MVP joked during the show.

Ayesha and Steph jumped the boom in July of 2011. The pair share three children together—daughters Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and 4-year-old son Canon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

Congrats to the happy couple!

DON’T MISS…

Steph Curry Surprises His Wife With A Beautiful Wedding Vow-Renewal Ceremony Ayesha Curry Trades In Her Darker Hair For The Blonde Bombshell Life

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ayesha Curry
Person
Ryan
Person
Jimmy Fallon
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Kandi Burruss Questions if Ex Funded Her Lifestyle

Kandi Burruss isn’t feeling Sheree Whitfield or Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way with her actions on the current season. Sheree has been critical of Kandi’s track record as a friend. She really felt like Kandi should have reached out once she learned about what happened with Tyrone Gilliams. Also, Sheree took issue with Kandi not telling her about the comments made by Drew Sidora’s assistant. Interestingly enough, Kandi noticed that Sheree appeared to agree after Marlo called Kandi and Kenya Moore ****. And at this point, Kandi believes Sheree and Marlo are coming at her for no real reason. So the gloves may be off.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska Rocks Little Black Dress On Golf Outing With Hubby Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska, 30, wore an adorable outfit to go golfing on July 22. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared an Instagram photo of herself and her handsome husband, Cole DeBoer, posing on the course next to a golf cart. Chelsea wore a little black dress that was super chic. Her look also included a black visor, sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers. Chelsea and Cole’s arm tattoos were fully visible.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Marriages#Golden State Warrior#International Smoke
bravotv.com

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Moving Out of Their Los Angeles Home

The Vanderpump Rules couple are saying goodbye to their beautiful apartment. Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer Moon, are heading to a new home. In a July 6 Instagram Story video, the Vanderpump Rules mom wrote, “Enjoying my last night in this gym before we move!” and tagged her apartment building, Wallace on Sunset. The next day, she shared a video of Brock carrying furniture in what may be their new home, setting the clip to M People’s “Moving On Up.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Former RHOA Husband Peter Thomas Calls out Phaedra Parks + Spills RHOP Tea

Peter Thomas had a lot of drama while he appeared on RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” longtime fans probably won’t ever forget when the husbands used to play a pivotal role on the show. In fact, Peter Thomas used to get caught up in plenty of drama. And at times, cast members would even call him out. NeNe Leakes was irked by his actions. She accused him of getting way too involved in the situations involving the housewives. However, Peter never allowed NeNe or the fans to dictate his decisions. So he continued to speak his mind throughout his time on the show. Of course, he left the show after he and Cynthia Bailey divorced.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Seen in 1st Photos With Mom Dina & Siblings Since Surprise Marriage

Marriage is certainly looking good on Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau Bader Shammas, the Mean Girls star, 36, was all smiles leaving a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali and brother Cody, Lindsay was spotted at the MJ The Musical wearing a lovely white summer frock, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry including that wedding ring!
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Whirlwind Romance! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Marries Rhoda Blua in Las Vegas Ceremony

Whirlwind romance! 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is married to Rhoda Blua. The pair tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday, July 31. The couple filed a marriage license at the Clark County Clerk’s Office, according to online records accessed by In Touch. While filing for the marriage license, Rhoda requested to change her last name to take her husband’s following their nuptials. However, the marriage certificate has not yet been filed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
realitytitbit.com

Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland

Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
MALIBU, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Celebrate 7-Year Wedding Anniversary

A wild ride! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff reflected on her romance with Zach Roloff as they celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary together. The former elementary school teacher, 31, shared a carousel of photos of their romantic dinner date via Instagram on Monday, July 25, as she reminisced on the 11 years she’s known her husband. In the photos, the couple enjoyed the sunset as Zach looked dapper in a collared polo, while the mom of three donned a flowy, white sundress.
RELATIONSHIPS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy