York County Couple Celebrates First Anniversary of Fibrenew Franchise

peninsulachronicle.com
Related
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
susquehannastyle.com
2022 Best of Lancaster Recap
Thank you to all who came out to help celebrate this year’s Best of Lancaster winners. A special thanks to Bluestone Estate for hosting us as well as all of our other sponsors for helping make the night a success!. Check out our photos below!. Style Scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
York man sentenced for starting fire that damaged Lancaster City Visitor Center
A York man was sentenced to up to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
abc27.com
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stoudt's beer returns with the help of Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Stoudt's Brewing Co. beers are returning to bars with the help of a new partnership. The Lancaster County brewery closed its doors in 2020 following the retirement of brewmaster Carol Stoudt, who had founded the brewery in 1987 along with her husband. "Though the beer had...
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
theburgnews.com
I Scream, You Scream: Free ice cream social in Harrisburg to benefit local Salvation Army
On Thursday, eating free ice cream will raise money for a local nonprofit. Hershey’s Ice Cream is sponsoring The 10,000 Scoops Challenge in Riverfront Park on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. With each scoop of ice cream served, event co-host, Moose Track’s, will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg Capital City Region.
WGAL
Two overnight fires in York County
Crews were called to two fires in York County early Tuesday morning. The first was in the 3100 block of Lewisberry Road in Newberry Township. A News 8 crew was told it was a garage fire. The other fire damaged three garages in the area of East King and South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harrisburg Mecum Auction rakes in record-breaking sales
The company announced Tuesday this was a record-breaking year for them with more than $40 million in sales, up about 30% from the last time they were in town in 2019.
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because of...
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
York County school principal charged with stealing federal program funds
The CEO and principal of a York charter school has been charged with the theft of federal program funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly obtained by fraud and misapplied about $6,400 from York Charter School in...
tdworld.com
Met-Ed Working to Upgrade Electric System in York County
Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is upgrading its distribution system in York County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes creating a "tie" point between two power lines and installing a remote-control switch that can communicate real-time conditions on the local power network to system operators and allow them to temporarily switch customers from one line to the other to keep the lights on when utility workers must make repairs.
FOX43.com
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
The project will feature three buildings in total. One will be a medical facility and the other two will feature apartments, as well as retail and restaurant space.
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
Comments / 0