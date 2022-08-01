Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County

www.tvfanatic.com
Dr. Jen Armstrong Confirms She Was FIRED From 'RHOC' & Puts Costars On Blast Over Non-Stop Drama
Dr. Jen Armstrong confirmed what Radar already told you — she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series following only one season. The former reality star caught up with David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, dishing...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Kyle Richards Explains Her Side After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Footage Shows Her Denying Sutton Stracke's Miscarriages
In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a heated argument ensued between newcomer Diana Jenkins and co-star Sutton Stracke over the former’s surprising decision to show up at Garcelle Beauvais’ b-day party. The freshman star had been candid in a group text about how a miscarriage had impacted her health last year and was the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend the event. When Stracke confronted her about the change of heart, she ended up sharing that she also had two miscarriages in her lifetime. However, footage for next week’s episode shows Kyle Richards, who was a bystander to the debacle, denying that Stracke ever had a miscarriage at all. She’s now giving her side to an ever-escalating and awkward storyline.
Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun
Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says She and Husband Mauricio Have Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Kyle Richards is setting the record straight for fans who may have been disappointed by her recent actions and her initial response to the controversy. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire after the July 6 episode showed...
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards says costar stormed out of her house after 'big fight' in 'tumultuous' season 12
Kyle Richards said a "Real Housewives" costar stormed out of her house after an argument. The original "RHOBH" star teased that season 12 is going to get even more "tumultuous." Richards recently responded to criticism after appearing to minimize Sutton Stracke's miscarriages. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards...
Kyle Richards Says It Is Very Difficult To Film Real Housewives With Her Sisters
Justice for Kim Richards! With all the newfound appreciation for Brandi Glanville going around after her appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, I think we all need to revisit the early seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to modernize and re-calibrate. Hindsight is 20/20. Kim, as...
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Another Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is in the works, and several fan-favorite Housewives are exporting their drama to Thailand!. PEOPLE has confirmed that season 3 of the Peacock series will include Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.
Tamra Judge Says Eddie Judge Doesn’t Watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Thanks to Jill Zarin, we now know that Tamra Judge is on the fast track back to Real Housewives of Orange County. She snatched that orange right out of Noella Bergener’s hand (thankfully) and Vicki Gunvalson cannot be happy about it. Sure, Tamra and Vicki are a dynamic duo of chaos, as we’ve been watching on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But methinks Vicki won’t be rejoicing in her friend’s return to “her” show, especially if Teddi Mellencamp manages to weasel her way onto OC for a cameo.
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Vicki Gunvalson Says She "Manifested" Her New Boyfriend After Steve Lodge Breakup
Season 2 of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. Early on, one ex-Housewife revealed that she had been dumped hours before filming in the Berkshires began. Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson was devastated after her longtime boyfriend,...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
