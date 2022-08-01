www.laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
Ronan P. Houle, 94
LACONIA — Ronan P. (Hickey) Houle, 94, was called safely home and passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughter Ronan and her son-in-law Ron at The Arbors of Bedford after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 14, 1928,...
Marjorie M. Gorman, 76
WARNER — Marjorie Mary Gorman, 76, died at Pine Rock Manor in Warner on July 30, 2022. Born and raised in Cambridge, MA, daughter of Gertrude (Finnegan) and Arthur Gorman. She was predeceased by her only sister, Lynda Gorman-Henderson of Portsmouth.
Peter A. Lyford Jr., 61
LACONIA — Peter Arthur Lyford, Jr., 61, of Auburn, MA, passed at Concord Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with a long illness. He continued to find joy in life and time with family and friends despite numerous hospitalizations and declining health over the years. He enjoyed two and a half years of good health thanks to the generosity of a kidney donor, Kelly Hoye, who is now a dear family friend.
Joycelyn A. Dickinson, 83
LACONIA — Joycelyn Ann Braddock Dickinson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital. Joy was born on January 23, 1939, in Leesport, PA, the daughter of the late Richard Russell Braddock and Thelma Grace (Hollinger) Braddock, formerly of Fleetwood, PA and Greenfield, MA. She attended Greenfield High School and went on to study at Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Soon after, she married John Cross Dickinson, of Greenfield, MA. They were married for 57 years until John’s passing in 2018. After eight years as a devoted wife of an Air Force fighter pilot, Joy, John, and their two daughters settled in Laconia in 1970.
Linda J. Daigle, 66
LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Diane J. Wilmot, 71
MEREDITH — Diane J. Wilmot, 71, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Diane was born on June 21, 1951, in Laconia to Ralph and Jacqueline Fontaine. Diane attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia then Laconia High School where she graduated in 1969. In 1970 she married Gene Wilmot and in 1972 moved to Meredith Center. In 1988 they moved to their current location in downtown Meredith.
Ernest R. Duncan, 80
BRISTOL — Ernest Ridgway Duncan, 80, was tragically killed while attempting to remove an obstruction on the roadway on I-93 on July 27, 2022. He was born in Boston, the only child of Ernest Watt Duncan and Phyllis M.B. Ridgway, who died during his infancy. Ernie was raised by his grandparents, James and Frances Duncan, as well as by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Clay Duncan, in Woburn, MA. In 1959, at the age of 16, Ernie graduated from Woburn High School, and then went on to higher educational pursuits at Lowell Technical Institute, Wentworth Technical Institute and Harvard.
Michael E. Chavanelle, 62
WOLFEBORO — Michael Earl Chavanelle, 62, formerly of Belmont, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro. Michael was born in Manchester on October 1, 1959, to Donald W. Chavanelle and Geraldine (Mahoney) Huckins.
Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94
MEREDITH — Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. As Gloria liked to say, she was born two-eight, two-eight (2/8/1928) to Herve and Yvonne (Nault) Champagne.
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
West Alton Marina hit with sixth lawsuit
ALTON — A sixth suit has been filed against West Alton Marina by the mother of a former teenage employee, alleging her son was repeatedly sexually assaulted. The case was filed in Belknap Superior Court on Monday by a woman under the pseudonym Jane Doe on behalf of Jack Doe. The suit identifies Jane Doe as the “parent and next friend” of Jack, who worked at the marina from 2019 to 2021.
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
Cary L. Cram, 53
BELMONT — Cary Lee Cram, 53, of Edgewood Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester. Cary was born on June 24, 1969 in Laconia, the son of Leonard S. Cram Sr., and Beverly Day.
Humane Society receives $600,000 donation from estate of Richard Coggon
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society received a donation of $600,000 Wednesday from the estate of Richard H. Coggon II. Coggon died in 2021, leaving behind a legacy as an educator and advocate. Humane Society Director Charles Stanton wrote in a press release that Coggon was a “generous supporter of New Hampshire Humane Society and was known to have a deep and sincere love for all animals.”
Christine L. Sanborn, 96
ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96. Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
Fire chief tapped as next city manager
LACONIA — Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who has served with the city’s fire department for 25 years, will be the next city manager. Beattie is scheduled to be officially appointed the city's chief executive next Monday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the City Council wrote in a statement Wednesday.
AG investigating suspicious deaths in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — The deaths of a woman and two children are being investigated as suspicious, authorities report. State Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly jointly released a statement Wednesday that officials from the Attorney General’s Office were called to investigate at a residence in Northfield.
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
