www.laconiadailysun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
William M. Ricketts, 67
HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
laconiadailysun.com
Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Landof, 79
TILTON — Richard "Bill" William Landof, 79, of Tilton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Richard was born on January 28, 1943, in Utica, NY, to the late Vincent and Mary (Helfert) Landof.
laconiadailysun.com
Marjorie M. Gorman, 76
WARNER — Marjorie Mary Gorman, 76, died at Pine Rock Manor in Warner on July 30, 2022. Born and raised in Cambridge, MA, daughter of Gertrude (Finnegan) and Arthur Gorman. She was predeceased by her only sister, Lynda Gorman-Henderson of Portsmouth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76
ALTON — Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Nick is survived by his wife Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law, Dan Leach; his nephew, Ryan Leach, his wife Chrissy and daughter Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
laconiadailysun.com
Diane J. Wilmot, 71
MEREDITH — Diane J. Wilmot, 71, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Diane was born on June 21, 1951, in Laconia to Ralph and Jacqueline Fontaine. Diane attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia then Laconia High School where she graduated in 1969. In 1970 she married Gene Wilmot and in 1972 moved to Meredith Center. In 1988 they moved to their current location in downtown Meredith.
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
laconiadailysun.com
Michael E. Chavanelle, 62
WOLFEBORO — Michael Earl Chavanelle, 62, formerly of Belmont, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro. Michael was born in Manchester on October 1, 1959, to Donald W. Chavanelle and Geraldine (Mahoney) Huckins.
laconiadailysun.com
Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94
MEREDITH — Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. As Gloria liked to say, she was born two-eight, two-eight (2/8/1928) to Herve and Yvonne (Nault) Champagne.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
thelaker.com
Goodhue Boat Company – Lake Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake and Lake Sunapee
Goodhue Boat Company, originally known as Goodhue & Hawkins Navy Yard on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro, is the oldest marina on Lake Winnipsaukee. The marina was established in 1903 by Nathaniel Goodhue and Chester Hawkins, and was known for making wooden boats, steamers and launches. Nathaniel H. Goodhue passed away in 1932, and five years later his nephew, Nathaniel W. Goodhue bought into the business. The Navy Yard was sold in 1972 to Peter Brown of Brookfield, who four years later in 1976, sold it to Earl Smith, Charles Smith and Richard Kourian. The new owners, keeping the name Goodhue and Hawkins Navy Yard expanded the marina’s product line of boats to include Donzi, Proline, Chrysler, Glastron, Marathon, Charger, Crestliner, and SmokerCraft. They also added the well-known and popular personal watercraft, the SeaDoo.
When Steven Tyler Almost Moved to North Hampton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The good news is that Steven Tyler is again out and about in Massachusetts, posing for pictures, looking healthy, and getting ready to return to the stage with his Boston-bred band.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
laconiadailysun.com
The Auger family presented with the NH State Grange Century Farm Award
SANBORNTON — Norman Brandt, co-chair of the NH State Grange Agriculture Committee presented the NH State Grange Century Farm award to Jean Auger and family at the Hale Road farm in Sanbornton on July 8. The award is given to any farm that has been in continual use for 100 years or more. The rest is the same as the 50-year farm. Norman stated “Since God placed man on earth, agriculture has existed. There is no occupation that precedes it, no order or association that can rank with the tillers of soil. Before literature and government agriculture was the calling of men and all has grown from it.” The Auger and Barbour family have demonstrated this.” Representatives from Harmony Grange #99 Ginny Blackmer, Scott Burns, Vicki, and Chuck Hussman, who nominated the farm for this recognition, were present along with Joshua Marshall from the NH State Agriculture Department.
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester broke a record set in 1944 when it reached 86 degrees in the city. Portsmouth also hit a new record temperature, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The Dupont...
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comments / 0