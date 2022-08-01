ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Moore County

thesevenlakesinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thesevenlakesinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Moore County, NC
Society
County
Moore County, NC
City
Aberdeen, NC
Moore County, NC
Government
Moore County, NC
Health
wkml.com

Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville

Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Mckee#Senior Health#Mckee Homes#Americans
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Lee, Chatham Co. communities honor 1908 great flood on 114th anniversary

Lee, Chatham Co. communities honor 1908 great flood on 114th anniversary. The Tar Heel Traveler is commemorating significant anniversaries this week--such as the Great Flood that happened in August of 1908 and which destroyed the crossroads community of Carbonton on the Lee/Chatham County line. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cbs17

2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
beckersdental.com

North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy