A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...

VISUAL ART ・ 28 MINUTES AGO