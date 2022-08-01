www.laconiadailysun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Ronan P. Houle, 94
LACONIA — Ronan P. (Hickey) Houle, 94, was called safely home and passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughter Ronan and her son-in-law Ron at The Arbors of Bedford after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 14, 1928,...
laconiadailysun.com
Michael E. Chavanelle, 62
WOLFEBORO — Michael Earl Chavanelle, 62, formerly of Belmont, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro. Michael was born in Manchester on October 1, 1959, to Donald W. Chavanelle and Geraldine (Mahoney) Huckins.
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
laconiadailysun.com
Diane J. Wilmot, 71
MEREDITH — Diane J. Wilmot, 71, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Diane was born on June 21, 1951, in Laconia to Ralph and Jacqueline Fontaine. Diane attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia then Laconia High School where she graduated in 1969. In 1970 she married Gene Wilmot and in 1972 moved to Meredith Center. In 1988 they moved to their current location in downtown Meredith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Landof, 79
TILTON — Richard "Bill" William Landof, 79, of Tilton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Richard was born on January 28, 1943, in Utica, NY, to the late Vincent and Mary (Helfert) Landof.
laconiadailysun.com
Michael R. McCormack, 60
CONCORD — Michael R. McCormack passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 60. Growing up in Moultonborough, he loved to spend time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his gift to make others laugh.
laconiadailysun.com
Linda J. Daigle, 66
LACONIA — Linda J. Daigle, 66, of Laconia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born April 11, 1956 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Hooper) Fama. Growing up in Stoneham, she graduated from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1974 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Concord For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Concord for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Concord has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
laconiadailysun.com
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
WMUR.com
Fire in North Hampton under investigation
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Officials in North Hampton are investigating the cause of a building fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Granite Post Green on Lafayette Road. Crews found a postal building at the park engulfed in flames, officials said. No one was hurt.
laconiadailysun.com
Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94
MEREDITH — Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. As Gloria liked to say, she was born two-eight, two-eight (2/8/1928) to Herve and Yvonne (Nault) Champagne.
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray Jr., 54, died in his home on June 11, 2022 in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, NY, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
NH police warn that ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in abduction was seen in Mass.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brentwood police at 603-642-8817 or any local police department. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a recent abduction. Peter M. Curtis...
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
WMUR.com
Deaths of woman, 2 children under investigation in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Police in Northfield are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, officials said Wednesday. Little information has been released in the case. Several police cruisers were seen outside a home on Wethersfield Drive. The New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit shut down...
laconiadailysun.com
Ernest R. Duncan, 80
BRISTOL — Ernest Ridgway Duncan, 80, was tragically killed while attempting to remove an obstruction on the roadway on I-93 on July 27, 2022. He was born in Boston, the only child of Ernest Watt Duncan and Phyllis M.B. Ridgway, who died during his infancy. Ernie was raised by his grandparents, James and Frances Duncan, as well as by his father and mother, Ernest and Margaret Clay Duncan, in Woburn, MA. In 1959, at the age of 16, Ernie graduated from Woburn High School, and then went on to higher educational pursuits at Lowell Technical Institute, Wentworth Technical Institute and Harvard.
laconiadailysun.com
Christine L. Sanborn, 96
ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96. Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0