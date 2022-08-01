Earthquake! 2.4 magnitude, 16km WSW of Petrolia, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Photo] Explosion Rocks Rio Dell
First reports indicate a shipping container with solar batteries located in the River’s Edge RV Park in Rio Dell exploded about 11:21 a.m. According to Emily Scoles who is a Rio Dell resident, “It shook the ground and windows all over town and [S]cotia…It wasnt deep like a mortar…it sounded tinny like metal.”
krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Huffman Tours the Future Hydrogen Fueling Station, Credits Humboldt Transit Authority for Taking the Lead in Zero-Emission Public Transportation on the North Coast
Whilst touring around Eureka on Tuesday, our very own Congressman Jared Huffman decided to pop by the Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA) to learn more about the agency’s effort to bring clean energy to the North Coast. The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) recently awarded a $38.7 million grant to...
daytrippen.com
Eureka California North Coast Road Trip
Eureka California has escaped significant development that has changed the look of most coastal city’s north of San Francisco. The town is situated on the Humboldt Bay. At one time, Eureka was the north coast center for the fishing and the timber industries. Both industries are still crucial to...
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Two More COVID Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another two COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 28. Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 153rd and 154th since the pandemic began.
kymkemp.com
Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating
Press release from Providence Humboldt County Hospitals:. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022 and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH) was one of just 431 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest CMS rating of five stars. Over 3000 hospitals...
krcrtv.com
Willow Creek motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run
SALYER, CA — A motorcyclist riding in the Trinity River area was injured on July 27 after a hit-and-run crash. According to the California Highway Patrol, 42-year-old motorcyclist Robert Binder from Willow Creek was driving west on California Route 299 near Campbell Ridge Road in Salyer when he crossed the double yellow lines onto the wrong side of the road.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza, 1952-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza. Jeri was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a happy partner to Chuck Freeman for over 40 years. A proud grandmother and new great-grandmother, also a friend of so many people, she will be remembered and greatly missed.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
kymkemp.com
Hot August Nights Brings Classic Cars and Bikes to Myers Flat
Prizes Available from local business donations. Cruise starts from your location down to Myers Flat Saloon. Then cruise with the crowd down The Avenue. We will be doing 50s inspired food and drinks. Spectators welcome! The more the merrier!!!
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Kind of a Big Deal’: Providence Spokesperson Wants You to Know that Redwood Memorial Hospital Got Five Stars
Christian Hill, communications manager for Providence of Northern California, called up the Outpost this morning to strongly suggest the publication of a press release he was about to send. Hill argued his case in the following voicemail:. Sold! Without further ado, the Outpost proudly presents this important, good news press...
kymkemp.com
Wildwood Days Parade Salutes First Responders, Names Grand Marshal
John Coleman of Rio Dell will be the grand marshal in the city’s Wildwood Days parade this Saturday, Aug. 6. The theme of the parade, part of the annual, community-wide celebration, is a salute to first responders. Coleman, 73, retired this year from a half-century of work in the medical field, first as a respiratory therapist and then as a physician’s assistant.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Black, 1952-2022
Bruce was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served during Vietnam as a jet mechanic, and loved to share his stories of traveling around the world. He was a fighter all the way to the end. Bruce was a master carpenter, a very intelligent man who enjoyed fixing anything he...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022
Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) THIRSTY? Local Band Diggin Dirt Would Like to Be Your ‘Milkman’
It’s almost break time on this fine Humboldt Wednesday. You’ve been workin’ hard (maybe). As reward, LoCO invites you to take a long lunch complimented by a tall, cool glass of milk graciously provided to you by the local funk purveyors and dairymen of Diggin Dirt. Specifically,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Enhanced Caseload Service Coordinator (Social Worker)
Redwood Coast Regional Center is currently recruiting for an Enhanced Caseload Service Coordinator (Social Worker) to join our dedicated Eureka team. Enhanced Caseload Service Coordinators (Social Worker) identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at Disposition: BILLABLE ALARM. Occurred at Tractor Supply Co on River Ranch Rd. Disposition: BILLABLE ALARM. Occurred at Clara Ave/Campton Heights Dr. MAN DOWN IN THE ROADWAY. RP STATED HE BELIEVED THE SUBJECT WAS HURT BADLY. RP COULD NOT PROVIDE ANY FURTHER INFORMATION AND WASN'T EVEN SURE WHERE HE WAS CALLING FROM. . Disposition: UNABLE TO LOCATE.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
