Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
Julian H. Richards, 89
LACONIA — Julian Henry Richards, 89, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a wonderful life and an 18-month battle with cancer. Julie, as he liked to be called, was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, on November 13, 1932. He was the only child of Julian L. Richard and Marie L. “Alice” Richard (Bourgoin).
Ronan P. Houle, 94
LACONIA — Ronan P. (Hickey) Houle, 94, was called safely home and passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving daughter Ronan and her son-in-law Ron at The Arbors of Bedford after a long battle with dementia. She was born January 14, 1928,...
William M. Ricketts, 67
HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
Diane J. Wilmot, 71
MEREDITH — Diane J. Wilmot, 71, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Diane was born on June 21, 1951, in Laconia to Ralph and Jacqueline Fontaine. Diane attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia then Laconia High School where she graduated in 1969. In 1970 she married Gene Wilmot and in 1972 moved to Meredith Center. In 1988 they moved to their current location in downtown Meredith.
Michael E. Chavanelle, 62
WOLFEBORO — Michael Earl Chavanelle, 62, formerly of Belmont, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro. Michael was born in Manchester on October 1, 1959, to Donald W. Chavanelle and Geraldine (Mahoney) Huckins.
Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76
ALTON — Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Nick is survived by his wife Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law, Dan Leach; his nephew, Ryan Leach, his wife Chrissy and daughter Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.
Richard W. Landof, 79
TILTON — Richard "Bill" William Landof, 79, of Tilton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Richard was born on January 28, 1943, in Utica, NY, to the late Vincent and Mary (Helfert) Landof.
Marjorie M. Gorman, 76
WARNER — Marjorie Mary Gorman, 76, died at Pine Rock Manor in Warner on July 30, 2022. Born and raised in Cambridge, MA, daughter of Gertrude (Finnegan) and Arthur Gorman. She was predeceased by her only sister, Lynda Gorman-Henderson of Portsmouth.
