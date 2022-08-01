ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

PetSmart's "grooming academy" traps workers in debt, suit claims

By Kate Gibson
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kC8Y_0h0iRyWa00

PetSmart touts its program training people how to groom animals as free, but enrollees contend it mostly involves on-the-job training and leads to thousands of dollars of debt if they don't stick out the program for two years, according to a class-action lawsuit.

PetSmart workers groom more than 13 million pets a year, promising four-legged creatures are "groomed with love" by professional stylists with extensive training, according to the complaint, which was filed last week in Superior Court of the state of California. But the retailers' "grooming academy" doesn't provide a recognized degree or credentials, and also leaves workers "thrust into a demanding and sometimes dangerous job, often working for barely above minimum wage," it alleges.

PetSmart — the largest pet supply chain in the country with more than 1,300 stores across the country — promises aspiring groomers free, paid training that includes classroom-style instruction and supervised hands-on experience. Instead, trainees are quickly grooming dogs for paying customers with limited supervision from trainers or managers, the lawsuit claims.

Filed on behalf of BreAnn Scally, who last year worked as a bather and groomer at a PetSmart in Salinas, California, the suit contends she signed on thinking the free training advertised by PetSmart would help her pursue a career in animal rescue, only to find herself swimming in red ink. Unable to pay her bills making little more than the minimum wage, she quit on September 4, 2021.

"Tool to trap workers"

But Scally and other PetSmart groomers who decide the job is not for them aren't free to move on, as the company requires they sign a so-called Training Repayment Agreement Provision, or TRAP , according to a new report released by the Student Borrower Protection Center, or SBPC, a nonprofit group focused on alleviating student debt.

PetSmart charges groomers $5,000 if they fail to stay with the company for at least two years after starting their training, and $2,500 if the person leaves after one year. But if a worker departs before that time frame, the agreement gives them only 30 days to repay, even if they were fired or laid off. The company may also pursue a civil action against the person,

Such agreements have been in use for years, but are now widespread among employers including trucking companies, hospital operators, retailers and financial services firms, according to the SBPC.

"PetSmart is just another company cynically engineering new forms of student debt as a tool to trap workers," Mike Pierce, executive director of the group, said in a statement. The legal action "should send a clear warning to anyone interested in turning on-the-job-training into a debt trap," he added.

In January 2022, a collection appeared on Scally's credit report for $5,500, and her credit score fell enough to harm her chances of renting an apartment. She also decided against taking on additional student loans by going back to school for a veterinary assistant degree.

"PetSmart needs to come up with a better way for employees to to become better groomers instead of trapping them with unfair debt," Scally said in the statement by the SBPC, which is supporting her legal claim. "I had gotten my credit score up, and now I have to start all over again. It's brought me back down to square one."

Privately held and owned by a private-equity consortium led by BC Partners, PetSmart said in an email that it does not comment on pending litigation.

PetSmart's website advertises "free paid training valued at $6,000," and also promotes the same on social media. PetSmart also touts providing groomers with a free toolkit, but the scissors, brushes and other tools needed to do the work add $500 to what workers have to repay, unless they want to buy their own.

The $5,000 cost of the program far exceeds the value of the training, and is well above what the groomers would be able to afford, removing workers' bargaining power to find a job with better pay or working conditions, the suit contends.

"Most of what Scally learned was by working through the training materials on her own or watching other groomers do their jobs," it claims.

The debt is illegal under California law, which lets employers charge employees for training only if it's primarily for their personal benefit and not for training that mostly helps the employer, according to the suit. California does not require any specific licensing or degree to work as an animal groomer.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets

MIAMI – Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog."We had to make a decision about, you know, we need a roof for the baby and us," says Kathya Perec of Florida.Shelters in some parts of the country are overwhelmed and understaffed. Julie Skellenger of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Iowa says, "We only have so much space in our facility. So if we don't have the room, we...
PETS
pethelpful.com

The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets

For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
PETS
The Motley Fool

This Is a Cat's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

What's the average pet insurance premium cost by age for your cat?. Pet insurance covers veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries for your cat. Premiums vary based on the type of policy you choose, where you live, the breed, age of your cat, deductible amount, and much more. The average...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petsmart#Student Debt#Trapping#Business Industry#Linus Business#Superior Court
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."
SCITUATE, MA
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
CBS LA

Exclusive: Shelter dog caged for weeks without walks bites volunteer

A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. "I wear this bracelet and it says, 'Be love,' because I think dogs are pure love," volunteer Nancy Utovac said. For five years, almost every day of the week, Utovac volunteered at the Harbor Animal Care Center run by the city of LA, but she hasn't been back since February. That's when a dog named Tyson attacked her as she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

Usually, cops don’t like getting involved in situations which involve civil disputes unless there’s a threat of physical harm or something else criminal. That’s what makes a story broadcast by ABC7 News Bay Area so strange. Not only did the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office get involved in what appears to be a business dispute, it went so far as to send four employees to raid an automotive shop in Indiana, all at the expense of California taxpayers. If we didn’t already have personal experiences of some rotten apples in law enforcement abusing their power, we would be completely astounded by the accusations being thrown around.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy