ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M fall camp begins August 3rd

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsdYM_0h0iNP7500

It’s almost here! we’re now only a few days away from the start of a brand new season as fall camp for the Texas A&M Football team is set to begin next week, first reported by Alex Miller of The Eagle. He stated that the team will report for fall camp on August 2nd, with the first practice slated for the following day on August 3rd.

It’s officially a clean slate with the 2021 season in the rearview mirror, and with a roster filled with new and talented young athletes who chose Texas A&M over practically every other Power 5 school in the country, the time is now to achieve the goals they have yet to conquer under head coach Jimbo Fisher.

After enduring an 8-4 season due to erratic QB play, injuries, and a Covid plague bowl game appearance, the 2022 Aggies are deep at nearly every position, including Quarterback, as Max Johnson, Haynes King, and Conner Weigman will be battling it out for the starting spot starting next week.

Leading up to the start of fall camp, this coming weekend is a big one for the Aggies coaching staff, as the annual recruiting pool party is set for Saturday afternoon, hosting over 20 2023 prospects and current commits, more than a dozen 2024 prospects, and a handful of 2025 recruits. Out of the attendees,  premier priority 2023 prospects attending the party include 5-Star Linebacker and Aggie commit Anthony Hill , 4-Star Quarterback Austin Novosad, 4-Star OL T.J. Shanahan, and 5-Star Safety and current Notre Dame commit, Peyton Bowens.

Get excited Ags, things are about to get very, very interesting!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

Athlon Sports lists the Top 15 transfer Quarterbacks for 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0398JC_0h0iNP7500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star in-state forward sets official visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program will have the chance to impress four-star small forward Drake Powell later this month. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native is a recruit that UNC has had their eyes on for months now and he’s finally taking his official visit to campus. Powell will be on UNC’s campus on August 23rd for his official visit according to multiple reports. Powell has a total of 11 offers in his recruitment so far, but this will be his first official visit so far. He’s drawing interest from several other programs including Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and LSU among others. Drake Powell will be taking an official visit to North Carolina beginning August 23 his mother tells @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 3, 2022 With zero commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, Davis and his staff are hoping to finally land a recruit and put together a big class. Powell has emerged as one of their top targets and this visit could determine a lot for his recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee. He played at Clemson from 2018-21. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson. He committed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers making an early impression on 5-star 2024 quarterback

LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue. However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Jimbo Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn misses out on four-star linebacker

One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else. Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Texas A M Football#Aggies
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball officially offers 2024 five-star point guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are going back to Archbishop Stepinac in hopes of landing another big-time guard for a future recruiting class. Just a few years after the Tar Heels landed guard R.J. Davis out of the program, they have their eyes set on Boogie Fland. The Tar Heels officially offered the five-star guard on Tuesday, as he becomes the latest prospect to earn an offer from the program. Fland is now up to 19 offers so far in his recruitment as things are heating up for the New York prospect. As UNC has shown interest in him recently,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star center locks in official visit to North Carolina

August 1 marked the new recruiting calendar which meant rising juniors could start taking official visits. For one four-star center, he wasted no time in scheduling his official visit to UNC basketball and Chapel Hill. 2024 four-star prospect James Brown will take his official visit to North Carolina on October 15th, according to Rivals’ David Sisk. Brown holds offers from Duke, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Notre Dame and others. The 6-foot-9 center is ranked No. 31 in the Rivals class of 2024 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 4 center and the No. 1 player in Illinois. He plays for St....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy