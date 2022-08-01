ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

University of Toledo Appoints Al Tomlinson as Deputy Athletic Director

utrockets.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
utrockets.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green

The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
utoledo.edu

Rockets to Honor College Football Hall of Fame Inductees

The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame with a special dinner celebration on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Pinnacle in Maumee. The College Football Hall of Fame Celebration will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and will...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
toledo.com

The Scoop on Essential Ice Cream Options Around Toledo

While sitting down with a simple soft serve cone may be our favorite summer pastime, there are days when we want something more from our ice cream experience. We’ve rounded up our favorite non-soft serve frozen treats in and around Toledo for when your go-to twist cone just isn’t enough.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Jarmond
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Toledo#Athletics#University Of Dayton#Rockets#Ticket Sales Service#The Aspire Group#Al Donique#Mac#The University Of Texas#The Longhorn Foundation
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
13abc.com

Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic bronze medalist boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo Sunday morning. According to a police affidavit, officers were trying to break up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct.” The exact location of the incident was not listed.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Big To Do – August 2022

Pride is back! After two years of muted and modified variations of the event, Toledo Pride 2022 hosts a full weekend of celebrations beginning Friday, August 19 with a Kick-Off party at Promenade Park at 6pm. On Saturday, August 20, the Toledo Pride parade returns to Adams St. downtown, beginning at noon. The Pride Main Event follows at Promenade Park until 10pm. The festivities wind down on Sunday with the Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl (see Page 6 and 30 for details). For all the latest information on this year’s Pride events, visit.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.

MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
WALBRIDGE, OH
13abc.com

Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing criminal charges in a Wood County child abuse case for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours. Court documents show the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy