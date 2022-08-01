University of Toledo Appoints Al Tomlinson as Deputy Athletic Director

utrockets.com
sent-trib.com
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
themirrornewspaper.com
Retired M.H.S. Basketball Coach Jim Robinson Sr. Is Remembered And Honored By His Former Players
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — “If it is to be, it is up to me” is a saying the students and athletes of Maumee’s former coach Jim Robinson know well – and a motto they still follow. When several of those former student-athletes...
utoledo.edu
Rockets to Honor College Football Hall of Fame Inductees
The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame with a special dinner celebration on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Pinnacle in Maumee. The College Football Hall of Fame Celebration will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and will...
Loaded Field of 24 Drivers Set to Tackle Toledo Speedway in Saturday's USAC Silver Crown Series Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic 100
A loaded field of 24 USAC Silver Crown racers and teams will file into Ohio’s Toledo Speedway this Saturday night, August 6, for the Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic fueled by Marco’s Pizza, as the champ cars pound the pavement in the Glass City. The field includes...
toledo.com
The Scoop on Essential Ice Cream Options Around Toledo
While sitting down with a simple soft serve cone may be our favorite summer pastime, there are days when we want something more from our ice cream experience. We’ve rounded up our favorite non-soft serve frozen treats in and around Toledo for when your go-to twist cone just isn’t enough.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Waterville residents debate possible amphitheater: 'Not in my backyard'
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The idea of an amphitheater is dividing Waterville. City council held a planning meeting Monday night in which public comment was scheduled. However, due to the large crowd stretching capacity limits, the meeting was postponed until a larger venue could be found. "The city of Waterville...
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools still hiring for almost all positions district-wide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students everywhere are getting ready to head back to school in just a few weeks, but a lot of districts in the area are still scrambling to find teachers and substitutes. Toledo Public School says it is hiring for basically all positions, but what’s most needed...
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
180th Fighter Wing conducting large-scale readiness exercises Aug. 2-7
You may see and hear more activity than usual at the 180th Fighter Wing's base in Swanton this week. The 180th is holding full-scale readiness exercises from Aug. 2-7, which will result in increased traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities in and around the base. The readiness exercises...
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
13abc.com
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
13abc.com
Waterville amphitheater meeting postponed due to large crowd
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Hunter Brucks is a country singer from Maybee, Michigan. He’s also in the business of designing, constructing, and managing outdoor amphitheaters through his businesses H.B. Concerts, Inc. and H.B.C. Management. Brucks wants to have a concert venue up and running in Waterville by June of...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
13abc.com
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic bronze medalist boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo Sunday morning. According to a police affidavit, officers were trying to break up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct.” The exact location of the incident was not listed.
toledocitypaper.com
Big To Do – August 2022
Pride is back! After two years of muted and modified variations of the event, Toledo Pride 2022 hosts a full weekend of celebrations beginning Friday, August 19 with a Kick-Off party at Promenade Park at 6pm. On Saturday, August 20, the Toledo Pride parade returns to Adams St. downtown, beginning at noon. The Pride Main Event follows at Promenade Park until 10pm. The festivities wind down on Sunday with the Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl (see Page 6 and 30 for details). For all the latest information on this year’s Pride events, visit.
sent-trib.com
Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
13abc.com
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing criminal charges in a Wood County child abuse case for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours. Court documents show the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment.
